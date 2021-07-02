Coronavirus | DCGI seeks Russian Sputnik Light trial data

The list of EU Member States that have recognised Covishield as a valid vaccine includes Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Spain. That apart, Estonia has confirmd that it will recognise all the vaccines authorised by Government of India for travel of Indians to Estonia, said an informed source.

Switzerland, not a EU member, too allows Covishield as Schengen state.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

National

DCGI seeks Russian Sputnik Light trial data

A Subject Expert Committee that advises the Drugs Controller General of India has asked Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to submit data from Phase III clinical trial of Sputnik Light being carried out in Russia for grant of Marketing Authorisation (MA) of the single dose vaccine against COVID-19.

The panel said this observing that there was no need for a separate Phase III trial of Sputnik Light in India since the safety and immunogenicity data has been generated during the two-dose Sputnik V trial in India. Sputnik Light is the first component of Sputnik V and its efficacy is said to be 79.4%.

Pandemic disruptions

Re-employment still a challenge for those who lost jobs in first wave

As many as 40% of people who had lost their jobs over April or May 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic hit India, had been unable to find a paying job even ten months after the national lockdown began, with the problem most acute for younger workers in urban India, as per a new survey-based report.

On an average, people who lost their jobs remained unemployed for six months and this worrying trend of prolonged unemployment was playing out even before the second wave of the pandemic, according to the report informed by a survey of nearly 4,800 individuals across 150 urban ward clusters in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

USA

Pandemic increased vulnerability to human trafficking: U.S. report

The pandemic resulted in an increase in vulnerability to human trafficking and interrupted existing anti-traffic efforts, according to the Trafficking in Persons report, an annual study released by the U.S. State Department. The U.S. has determined that governments of twelve countries, including China, had a policy of trafficking in the reporting period (year ending March 31). On India, the report says that while it did not meet the minimum standards to eliminate trafficking, the government was making significant efforts, although these were inadequate, especially when it came to bonded labour.

Hyderabad

Anti-diabetic drug promises therapeutic solution to COVID-19

An anti-diabetic drug ‘Ertugliflozin’ might provide a therapeutic solution to the COVID-19 infection as a repurposed drug. This is following ‘in-vitro’ and ‘in-silico’ studies done by the ASPIRE-BioNEST, a life sciences incubator jointly funded by Department of Biotechnology and University of Hyderabad (UoH), ReaGene Innovations and INDRAS Private Limited.

The findings announced here on Thursday indicate that this repurposed drug not only binds effectively to the receptor-binding domain of the spike protein of COVID-19 but also displays significant anti-inflammatory and antithrombotic properties in a 3D human vascular lung model, both of which are fundamentals in COVID-19 infection, said an official press release.

Karnataka

Mentor system for students who do not have gadgets, internet facility

The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has devised an ambitious plan for students who do not have access to either gadgets or internet connectivity and cannot attend online classes, one that will involve both parents and teachers.

The goal is to ensure that children who are at a disadvantage are mentored constantly by their teachers. Parents will have to meet with their children’s teachers at least once every fortnight to discuss learning outcomes.

(With inputs from our Correspondents and agencies)