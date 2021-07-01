Coronavirus updates | No evidence to link vaccines with infertility, says Health Minstry

01 July 2021 09:49 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 30, 2021, cautioned his Council of Ministers that the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic still loomed large, urging them to ensure vaccinations in their areas on a war footing and “put in all efforts to prevent a third wave.”

India took issue with the European Union’s plans to institute a “green pass” from July 1, with government sources warning that India will introduce a “reciprocal policy” only allowing ease of travel for those European countries that recognise Indian vaccines Covishield and Covaxin.

The latest twist to the controversy of the European Union’s Digital Covid Certificate came a day after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with his EU counterpart High Representative Josep Borrell Fontelles

Here are the latest updates:

Research

‘No scientific evidence found linking Covid vaccination with infertility’

Street hawks Delhi police personnel patrolling the Laxmi Nagar market, which was shut down by the East Delhi administration till July 5 for not adhering to COVID-19 protocol, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that there is no scientific evidence suggesting COVID-19 vaccination can cause infertility in men and women and asserted the vaccines have been found to be safe and effective.

It further said that the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) has also recommended Covid vaccination for all lactating women, terming it as safe with no need to stop or pause breastfeeding before or after the inoculation.

Read more

USA

U.S. needs to send critical medical supplies to India: Raja Krishnamoorthi

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has welcomed the unanimous passage of a House resolution that urged the Biden administration to send critical medical supplies to India amid the second wave of coronavirus.

Mr. Krishnamoorthi applauded the passage of the resolution, which he co-sponsored, recognising the devastating impact of COVID-19 in India.

As a member of the India Caucus, Congressman Krishnamoorthi supports U/S/ efforts to mitigate the pandemic on a global scale, especially in countries most impacted, such as India.

Read more

Karnataka

No tourist entry in Kodagu

The Kodagu district administration has taken a serious note of the hospitality sector encouraging entry of tourists despite the district continuing to be under lockdown till July 5 in view of the prevailing pandemic situation.

Despite drop in cases, COVID-19 cases haven’t come under full control in the hill district. Minister for Health and Medical Education K. Sudhakar reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Madikeri on Tuesday and suggested to restrict tourism as a precautionary measure to contain the spread.

Read more

Telangana

After losing a parent to COVID, many lose out on aid too

Laxman*, a young boy from Munipally mandal, lost his father to COVID-19 recently. However, he could not manage to obtain a certificate that showed coronavirus as the cause of death. Consequently, he became ineligible for various benefits being offered by the government to such bereaved persons.

So, that begs the question: has the government efforts to reduce the official number of COVID deaths hit families of those who succumbed to the infection? It is a firm ‘yes’ from officials who do not wish to be quoted.

Read more

(With inputs from our Correspondents and agencies)