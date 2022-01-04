Coronavirus Live Updates | Allegations on expiry of vaccines are false: government

04 January 2022 08:09 IST

New Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated himself at home.

The Chief Minister urged people who came in contact with him in the last few days to quarantine and get tested.

Australia

Australia's COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations hit new records

New virus cases in Australia surged to record levels on Tuesday, increasing the strain on hospitals and testing centers across the country.

In New South Wales, Australia’s most-populous state, 23,131 new cases were reported, an increase on the record of 22,577 cases on New Year’s Day. There were 1,344 people in hospitals, up 140 on the previous day and 78 more than the record previously set in late September. The new cases were detected from 83,376 tests, a positivity rate of 28%.

Victoria state reported 14,020 cases on Tuesday, eclipsing the record of 8,577 set on Monday. There were 516 people in hospitals, including 108 in intensive care.

The new numbers mean Australia has passed the grim milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 cases.- AP

National

Priyanka Gandhi in home isolation

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is in home isolation after a member of her family and one of her staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

U.S.A.

FDA expands COVID boosters for more U.S. teens

The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the Omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12.

Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose.

Uttar Pradesh

Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey was admitted at a hospital here on Monday after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Pandey (65) who is a BJP MP from Chandauli constituency, had earlier also tested positive for the coronavirus.

"'I was unwell for the last two days due to which I underwent the COVID test and the report came positive. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to take care of themselves and get the necessary investigations done," he tweeted.

The minister was admitted at the Yashoda hospital in Kaushambi.- PTI

National

33,000 new COVID-19 cases in India; all States record rise

Union Health Ministry data at 8 a.m. on Monday showed India confirmed over 33,000 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours. The number of deaths increased by 123, bringing the total to nearly 4,82,000. Authorities say that even as cases have started to rise rapidly, hospitalisations have not gone up.

Maharashtra leads the surge in cases, with the State recording 12,160 new infections on Monday taking its active case tally to 52,422.

New Delhi

Delhi govt asks school principals to daily upload status of vaccinated students on Google Tracker

The Delhi government has asked all school principals to daily upload the status of vaccinated students on Google Tracker by 4 pm without fail, officials said on Monday.

Over 20,900 teenagers received their first vaccine dose as the inoculation drive for the 15 to 18 age group began at 169 vaccination centres in Delhi on Monday.

The national capital reported 4,099 new Covid cases on Monday, 28 per cent more than Sunday, and one death as the positivity rate rose to 6.46%, according to data shared by the Health Department.- PTI

National

Allegations on expiry of vaccines are false: government

The Health Ministry, on Monday, clarified that all allegations about expired vaccines being administered in India under its national COVID-19 vaccination programme are false and misleading and based on incomplete information.

National

Centre allows work from home for 50% of its staff below under secretary-level

The Centre has allowed 50% of its employees below the level of Under Secretary to work from home amid rising coronavirus cases, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday.

Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees have been exempted from attending the offices, it said.

Central government officers/staff will have to follow staggered timing to avoid overcrowding in the offices, the order said.

All the officers/staff residing in Covid containment zones have also been exempted from coming to office till containment zones are de-notified, it said in the order issued to all central government departments.- PTI