Coronavirus live | India records a sharp spike in COVID-19 fatalities

Of the three COVID-19 vaccines available to eligible Indian adult population Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V has managed to contribute only a minuscule percentage to India’s on-going COVID vaccination programme as per data on government’s CoWin platform.

The country recorded 1,48,080 new COVID-19 cases; active cases have crossed the 18.9-lakh mark.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the updates:

Karnataka

Cold, cough and fever? Many shunning COVID-19 tests

An increasing number of people experiencing flu-like symptoms are isolating themselves at home, distorting the actual rate of infection.

This trend is distorting the actual rate of infection, say civic officials who are also grappling with unreported positives among those using self-test kits at home. The mechanism put in place to track buyers does not appear to be in place.

Jammu and Kashmir

Seven-hour relaxation in 64-hour weekend lockdown announced in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday announced a seven-hour relaxation in the restriction on non-essential movement amid concerns raised by traders over the 64-hour long weekend Covid lockdown hampering their businesses.

A fortnight ago, the administration had imposed complete a restriction on non-essential movement from Fridays 2 pm to Mondays 6 am to rein in the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Traders of Jammu and Srinagar had sought a review of the weekend restrictions, stating they have already suffered huge economic losses owing to the outbreak of the pandemic. -PTI