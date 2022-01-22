Coronavirus live | No data has leaked from Co-WIN portal: Health Ministry

International travellers who test positive for COVID-19 will no longer be sent for mandatory “institutional quarantine” as the Centre has relaxed its guidelines, allowing States leeway in how they deal with such passengers.

The Centre Friday said that Covid vaccination, including precaution doses, for individuals having lab test proven coronavirus infection will be deferred by three months after recovery.

Here are the updates:

Assam

Assam bans cultural functions, school participation in R-Day celebrations

The Assam government on Friday banned all cultural programmes, award functions and participation of school children in the ensuing Republic Day celebrations in the state in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Issuing an order, Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua said the Republic Day programme will be limited to National Flag hoisting, speech by the guest of honour and ceremonial parade only. -PTI

Russia

Russia hits all-time high of new infections, blames Omicron

Daily new coronavirus infections in Russia reached an all-time high Friday and authorities blamed the highly contagious Omicron variant, which they expect to soon dominate the country's outbreak.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova on Friday noted “intensive spread of the omicron variant” and said the authorities “expect it to become the dominating” variant driving the outbreak. The state coronavirus task force Golikova heads reported 49,513 new infections on Friday — the highest yet in the pandemic. -AP

Ireland

Ireland lifts most Covid curbs as Omicron infections fall

Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin announced Friday most pandemic restrictions will be scrapped, including early closing times and other curbs on hospitality venues, declaring the country had "weathered the Omicron storm".

The stringent rules, beefed up last month as the variant prompted a surge of new infections -- forcing nightclubs to close over the Christmas period -- will be lifted from 0600 GMT Sarturday after new cases and other key indicators eased in recent weeks. -AFP

USA

COVID-19 vaccines showed high efficacy against severe Omicron: U.S. data

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters continued to have very high efficacy against severe outcomes during the Omicron wave of the virus, a large real-world study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed Friday.

The paper evaluated data from more than 3,00,000 visits to emergency departments, urgent care clinics, and hospitalizations across 10 states from August 26, 2021 to January 5, 2022. -AFP

Maharashtra

Officials told to reopen hostels, residential schools of Maharashtra social justice department

Maharashtra Social Justice and Special Assistance Minister Dhananjay Munde on Friday directed officials to reopen hostels of his department in coordination with municipal corporations and district administrations as classroom teaching was set to begin in schools in the State from Monday.

According to a government release, Mr. Munde has directed commissioners in municipal areas, the disaster management department and chief executive officers of Zilla Parishads to review the COVID-19 situation to reopen schools, including residential ones, and hostels.

All necessary precautions must be taken before opening hostels and residential schools, he said. -PTI

Nepal

Nepal to impose odd-even rule for vehicles in Kathmandu Valley as COVID-19 cases surge

Nepal will impose the odd-even road rationing scheme for public and private vehicles in Kathmandu Valley from Saturday morning to curb the alarming spike in coronavirus infections in the Himalayan nation, authorities said.

The nation-wide active COVID-19 caseload of Nepal touched 65,603 cases on Friday, with 10,703 new cases being reported over the last 24 hours, along with 766 recoveries and three deaths, according to data provided by the Ministry of Health and Population. -PTI

National

No data has leaked from Co-WIN portal: Health Ministry

The Union health ministry Friday asserted that no data has leaked from the Co-WIN portal and the entire information of people is safe and secure as this digital platform does not collect either the address of a person nor the RT-PCR test results for Covid vaccination.

"There have been several media reports claiming that the data stored in Co-WIN portal has been leaked online.

"It is clarified that no data has leaked from Co-WIN portal and the entire data of residents is safe and secure on this digital platform," the ministry said in a statement. -PTI

Karnataka

Medicines at the doorstep for those isolated at home in Dharwad

Dharwad district administration will door deliver medicines to COVID-19-affected persons isolated at home. The initiative began on Friday.

This is as per the orders of the State Government that has asked COVID-19 patients with no symptoms or mild symptoms to stay at home. Over 7,700 kits were distributed on the first day.

Karnataka

Mysuru’s tourist attractions to reopen for weekends

As the weekend curfew is lifted, prominent tourist attractions in Mysuru that were closed for visitors during the last two weekends, will be kept open on the coming ones.

The management of Mysuru zoo said it will keep the zoo open for visitors for the coming weekends. It had kept the zoo open on Tuesdays despite being a holiday for it, after the weekend lockdown was announced.

Telangana

Door-to-door fever survey begins across the State

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has informed that the State government has embarked upon fever survey to identify individuals with COVID-19 symptoms so that they could be isolated immediately for breaking the chain of transmission of the virus.

He said the survey envisages vaccination of all those who could not take the vaccine, including those who are differently abled. Steps had been taken to ensure that such people are vaccinated at their doorsteps.