Coronavirus Live Updates | Govt. re-activates 21 monitoring centres to help migrant workers amid pandemic

20 January 2022

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

U.S.A.

U.S. weary from COVID-19 but in a better place now, says Biden

President Joe Biden has acknowledged that the pandemic has left Americans exhausted and demoralised but insisted at a news conference marking his first year in office that he has "outperformed" expectations in dealing with it.

He said on Wednesday that he would likely have to settle for "big chunks" of his signature economic package to break an impasse in Congress and further attack inflation and the pandemic.

National

Panel recommends regular market approval for Covishield and Covaxin

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has recommended granting regular market approval to COVID-19 vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, in the adult population, subject to certain conditions, confirmed an official on Wednesday.

Both the vaccines are currently only authorised for emergency use in India and their application was reviewed for the second time on Wednesday before the recommendations were made, he said.

U.S.A.

U.S. begins offering free COVID test kits, but doubts persist

For the first time, all Americans can log on to a government website and order free, at-home COVID-19 tests. But the White House push may do little to ease the omicron surge, and experts say Washington will have to do a lot more to fix the country’s long-troubled testing system.

The website, COVIDTests.gov, allows people to order four at-home tests per household and have them delivered by mail. But the tests won’t arrive for seven to 12 days, after omicron cases are expected to peak in many parts of the U.S.

The White House also announced Wednesday that it will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free at pharmacies and community health centers.- AP

New Delhi

‘Will review restrictions after 3-4 days’: Delhi govt.

The Delhi government will monitor the COVID-19 situation for three to four days before reviewing the current pandemic-related restrictions, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.

“The positivity rate at present is 22.5%. It’s not low enough to lift the curbs. We will see what happens in the next three to four days. It had gone up to 30%. Let it reduce to half,” the Minister said when asked about easing restrictions. For the past one week, the daily hospital admissions are not increasing, he added.

National

Govt. re-activates 21 monitoring centres to help migrant workers amid pandemic

Union labour ministry on Wednesday said it has re-activated 21 monitoring centres across the country to help mitigate the problems faced by migrant workers through co-ordination with various state governments amid the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Once the pandemic situation eases, labour minister Bhupender Yadav and his deputy S. Rameshwar Teli will travel extensively, interact with working class as well as with labour union members and gather their views on implementation of various welfare and social security measures, according to a statement.- PTI

Mumbai

COVID-19 situation under control, says BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday assured the Bombay High Court that the current COVID-19 situation in the city was “under control and there was no reason for citizens to panic.”

Senior counsel Anil Sakhre representing the civic body informed a division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M.S. Karnik that Mumbai was witnessing a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the third wave of the pandemic.

Greece

Greece imposes rolling fines to push COVID-19 vaccinations in older people

Greece has begun imposing recurring fines on those over the age of 60 who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 to try to boost inoculation in the most vulnerable age group even as infection rates from the fast-spreading Omicron variant are slowing.

After hitting an all-time high of 50,126 registered coronavirus infections on Jan. 4, mainly driven by the spread of the Omicron variant over the Christmas holidays, cases have been falling in recent days.- Reuters

National

India’s new COVID-19 cases cross 3-lakh mark on January 19, 2022

For the first time in the ongoing COVID-19 wave, the number of cases in India crossed the 3 lakh mark. The country recorded 3,13,603 new COVID-19 cases on January 19, a 27% increase from a week ago. The total number of infections has reached 3.8 crore, and the active cases have crossed the 18.9 lakh mark. Data for Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Tripura were not available as of 10 p.m.

