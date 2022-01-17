Coronavirus Live Updates | No person can be forced to get vaccinated against their wishes: Centre to Supreme Court

17 January 2022 07:48 IST

The Centre told the apex court that it has not issued any SOP that makes it mandatory to carry the vaccination certificate for any purpose.

Here are the updates:

National

No person can be forced to get vaccinated against their wishes: Centre to Supreme Court

The Centre has told the Supreme Court that COVID-19 inoculation guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry do not envisage forcible vaccination without obtaining the consent of an individual.

On the issue of exempting persons with disabilities from producing vaccination certificates, the Centre told the apex court that it has not issued any SOP that makes it mandatory to carry the vaccination certificate for any purpose.

France

French parliament approves vaccine pass

France's parliament gave final approval on Sunday to the government's latest measures to tackle the COVID-19 virus, including a vaccine pass contested by anti-vaccine protestors.

Lawmakers in the lower house of parliament voted 215 in favour to 58 against, paving the way for the law to enter force in the coming days.

The new law, which had a rough ride through parliament with opposition parties finding some of its provisions too tough, will require people to have a certificate of vaccination to enter public places like restaurants, cafes, cinemas and long-distance trains.- Reuters

Rajasthan

94% adults vaccinated against COVID in Rajasthan: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said COVID-19 vaccination in all categories in Rajasthan is higher than the national average.

He said so far 94 per cent of people above the age of 18 have been given first dose of the vaccine.

"Covid vaccination drive has completed one year. The percentage of Covid vaccination in all categories in the state is higher than the national average. So far, 94 per cent of people above the age of 18 have been given the first dose of the vaccine," Mr/Gehlot said in a tweet.-PTI

Mysuru

Congress leaders from Mysuru booked for taking part in padayatra

The city police has registered an FIR against Congress leaders from Mysuru, who participated in the recent padayatra from Mekedatu.

Hunsur MLA H.P. Manjunath, former MLAs Vasu and Kadale Keshavamurthy, former MLC R. Dharmasena, Mysuru district Congress Committee president Vijaykumar and Congress leader Srinath Babu have been named in the FIR registered by the Lashkar Police Station in Mysuru.

