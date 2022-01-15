Coronavirus Live Updates | FIR lodged against Samajwadi Party workers for violation of COVID-19 norms

15 January 2022 07:56 IST

The incharge of Gautam Palli police station was suspended and clarification sought from two senior officials after a massive crowd gathered at the Samajwadi Party office on Friday, in violation of COVID-19 norms, for the joining-in function of two rebel ministers and some MLAs.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the updates:

Mexico

Mexico approves emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 pills

Mexican health regulator COFEPRIS said on Friday, January 15, 2022, it had approved U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer's antiviral oral treatment against COVID-19 for emergency use in adults with light or moderate risk of complications.

Advertising

Advertising

Paxlovid, which combines nirmatrelvir and ritonavir in a tablet, will require a prescription, it said in a statement.

Read more

U.S.A.

U.S. households can order 4 free COVID-19 tests starting January 19

U.S. households can order four free at-home COVID-19 tests from the website COVIDTests.gov starting on Jan. 19 with shipping expected within seven to 12 days of ordering, the White House said on Friday.

The batch of free tests are aimed at easing a shortage of COVID-19 tests across the country amid increased demand during the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

The U.S. government has contracted already for more than 420 million tests, the White House said.- Reuters

International

EMA lists rare spinal condition as side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot

A safety panel of the European drug regulator on Friday recommended adding a rare spinal inflammation called transverse myelitis as a side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine has faced several setbacks, including production delays, probes by regulators following rare cases of severe side effects such as blood clots with low platelets, which led to several countries restricting or stopping its use.

The European Medicines Agency's safety committee also reiterated its recommendation of a similar warning to be included for Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.- Reuters

Uttar Pradesh

FIR lodged against Samajwadi Party workers for violation of COVID-19 norms

The incharge of Gautam Palli police station was suspended and clarification sought from two senior officials after a massive crowd gathered at the Samajwadi Party office here on Friday, in violation of COVID-19 norms, for the joining-in function of two rebel ministers and some MLAs.

An FIR against 2,500 unknown Samajwadi Party activists was also registered at the police station in this connection.

Taking cognisance of the Lucknow district magistrate's report about the violation of the Model Code of Conduct on Covid norms, directives were issued to place Gautam Palli police station in-charge Dinesh Singh Bisht into suspension with immediate effect, an official statement issued by the office of the UP Chief Electoral Officer said.

Read more

National

India proposed air bubble to South Korea in July 2021; waiting for its response: Scindia

The Indian government had proposed an air bubble to the South Korean government in July last year and the Centre has been waiting for its response, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 in view of the Covid pandemic.

However, special flights have been operating between India and around 40 countries since July 2020 on the basis of air bubble arrangements formed with them.

Congress Lok Sabha member from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor said on Twitter that some 8,000 Indians living in South Korea are protesting the absence of an air bubble between the two countries.- PTI

U.S.A.

As Omicron fuels surge, U.S. students stage walkouts to protest in-person classes

Students in Boston and Chicago planned walkouts on Friday to pressure officials to switch to remote learning, as a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant disrupts schools around the United States.

An online petition started by a Boston high school senior saying schools are a "COVID-19 breeding ground" and calling for a remote option had gathered more than 8,000 signatures as of Friday morning.

Nearly 5,000 public schools across the country have closed for at least one day this week due to the pandemic, according to Burbio, a website that tracks school disruptions, leaving exhausted parents scrambling to navigate a patchwork of COVID-19 policies.

Overall, the United States is still tallying nearly 800,000 new infections a day and record levels of hospitalized patients with COVID-19.- Reuters

Harayana

Unvaccinated children won't be allowed to enter schools: Haryana govt.

Children in the age group of 15-18 years who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter schools, when they reopen, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said on Friday.

Schools in the State are currently shut in view of big surge in coronavirus cases in the past fortnight.

The Minister issued the instruction during a meeting with officials to review the current COVID-19 situation in the state.

Read more

National

Physical campaign: EC to decide on extending ban on Saturday

The Election Commission will meet on Saturday, January 17, 2022, to take a call on whether to extend beyond January 15 the ban on public rallies, roadshows and corner meetings in five poll-bound States in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision will be taken based on inputs about the spread of the virus and its new variant Omicron, sources said.

Read more

New Delhi

Auto tippers deployed by SDMC to lift bio-medical waste from Covid patients' houses

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has deployed auto tippers in all its wards to lift bio-medical waste from houses of Covid patients and also issued helpline numbers for each zone, the civic body said on Friday.

Nearly 750 kilograms of bio-medical waste has been collected this month so far, it said in a statement SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said that the civic body has made special arrangements to lift bio-medical waste from homes of Covid positive patients.

“The SDMC has deployed auto-tippers in all 104 wards to lift bio-medical waste. These vehicles will collect bio-medical waste from homes of Covid positive patients and will transport that to the Okhla waste-to-energy plant for proper disposal,” he said.- PTI

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh: Minister, Shimla MP among 1,975 new COVID-19 cases

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur and Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap are among 1,975 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded on Friday that took the state's infection tally to 2,40,330, while one more death pushed the toll to 3,872, a health official said.

In separate social media posts, Thakur and Kashyap stated that they have tested positive for coronavirus and urged their recent contacts to get themselves tested.

A Shimla police official stated that in the last one week, samples of 668 personnel were collected and 71 of them have tested coronavirus positive and are in home isolation.- PTI

West Bengal

Calcutta High Court urges State Election Commission to postpone civic polls

The Calcutta High Court has urged the West Bengal State Election Commission to postpone the proposed elections to four municipal corporations for a period of four to six weeks.

“Hence, we dispose of the present petition with a direction to the State Election Commission to consider the galloping speed with which the COVID-19 cases are increasing and also to take into account the issue if holding of elections in such a situation will be in the public interest, and if free and fair elections will be possible on the dates notified, and take a decision in respect of the postponement of date of elections of aforesaid four municipal corporations for a short period of 4 to 6 weeks,” an order by Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee said.

Read more