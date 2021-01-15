Coronavirus live updates | India records 15,590 fresh cases

India's COVID-19 caseload increased to 1,05,27,683 with 15,590 infections being reported in a day, while recoveries have surged to 1,01,62,738, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has increased to 1,51,918 with 191 new fatalities, the data updated at 11 a.m. showed.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are live updates:

National

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,05,27,683 with 15,590 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,01,62,738, according to the Union health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The country's death toll increased to 1,51,918 with 191 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.   The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,62,738 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.53%, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44%.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh.

There are 2,13,027 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.02 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.  India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 18,49,62,401 samples have been tested up to January 14 with 7,30,096  samples being tested on Thursday. - PTI

 

India says COVID-19 vaccine supply to other countries will take ‘some time’

 India is assessing production schedule of COVID-19 vaccines for domestic use, and delivery of vaccines to other countries is expected to take “some time”, the Ministry of External Affairs said on January 14. Addressing the weekly press briefing MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava reiterated that India is committed to use vaccines for the benefit of all humanity

“The vaccination process is just starting in India. It is too early to give a specific response on the supplies to other countries as we are still assessing production schedules and availability to take decisions in this regard. This may take some time,” Mr. Srivastava said in response to questions on India’s regional commitment to help neighbours counter the pandemic.

Read more
 

 

India took 'very decisive' steps to deal with coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences: IMF chief

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva has praised India for taking “very decisive” steps to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences and asked the country to do more this year to support an accelerated transformation of the economy.

The IMF Managing Director during a global media roundtable on January 14 predicted a less bad outlook for India in the upcoming World Economic Update due to the steps taken by it.

“When I called on everybody to stay tuned for January 26, that applies very much to India. You would see a picture in our update that is less bad. Why? Because the country actually has taken very decisive action, very decisive steps to deal with the pandemic and to deal with the economic consequences of it,” Ms. Georgieva said.

Read more
 

