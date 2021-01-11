Coronavirus updates | All vaccine-related information on beneficiaries to be captured in ‘real time’

11 January 2021 09:15 IST

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) held an online conference on Sunday with administrators from States and Union Territories on the CoWIN software which forms the backbone of the last mile COVID vaccine administration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country would be gearing up for a roll out from January 16. The first beneficiaries will be 3 crore healthcare workers and sanitation workers and followed by those above 50, and those younger with co-morbidities. The plan is to have 30 crore people inoculated by July.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are live updates:

National

Health Ministry meets State officials on CoWIN use

Union Health Ministry adivsed the officials from States to ensure that there were ‘no proxies’ at all, and all beneficiaries would have to be uniquely and undeniably identified. Beneficiaries would have to be sending in their adhaar number as well as their mobile numbers to access their vaccination-related communication.

Madhya Pradesh

We were in the dark, say Bhopal vaccine volunteers

Several persons in Bhopal who had volunteered for Bharat Biotech’s ongoing trial of Covaxin, one of the two COVID vaccine candidates approved in India, alleged that the medical managers of the trial didn’t inform them that they were test subjects.

Speaking at an online press conference on Sunday, the volunteers said they were led to believe that they were getting vaccines as part of a government vaccination drive and were also promised ₹750 each for participating.

Delhi

SOP for immunisation emergencies issued

The Union Ministry of Health and Welfare (Immunisation Division) has issued a Standard Operating Procedure for the Ministry of Home Affairs in case of Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI).

Delhi Police has instructed all DCPs to educate the SHOs about the norms. “We held a meeting with SHOs and instructed them to read the guidelines and pass it on to other officers who will be the first to respond to any adverse situation during immunisation,” said the officer.

Karnataka

It will be two months before general public can be vaccinated: Sudhakar

It will take about two months to vaccinate the public, after vaccinating healthcare workers in the first round, said Health & Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar. Speaking to reporters after inspecting a vaccine storage facility in Bengaluru, he said that experts’ opinion will be sought to decide whether every person should be vaccinated or not.

Kerala

Over 10 lakh COVID tests conducted: Health dept.

As many as 558 people newly tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Sunday and there were 511 recoveries.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 540 locally acquired infections, 11 had returned from other States, and three from abroad.

