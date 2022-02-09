Coronavirus live updates | New COVID-19 test in China with shorter result duration

The country recorded 71,550 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The total number of infections has reached 4.23 crore, and the active cases have crossed the 10 lakh mark.

USA

COVID-19 protests threaten border trade between Canada, U.S.

Canadian lawmakers expressed increasing worry Tuesday about the economic effects of disruptive demonstrations after the busiest border crossing between the U.S. and Canada became partially blocked by truckers protesting vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions.

The blockade at the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, prevented traffic from entering Canada while some U.S.-bound traffic was still moving, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said, calling the bridge “one of the most important border crossings in the world." It carries 25% of all trade between Canada and the United States. - AP

USA

U.S. Air Force approves 9 religious exemptions for COVID vaccine

The Air Force became the second military service to approve religious exemptions to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine, granting requests from nine airmen to avoid the shots, officials said Tuesday.

The nine approved so far represent just a tiny fraction of the more than 6,400 requested by Air Force troops, and they come as other service members are challenging the lack of religious exemptions in court cases. The Marine Corps is the only other military service to grant any religious accommodations, allowing three so far. The Army and Navy have not approved any. - AP

India

India’s active COVID-19 cases cross 10-lakh mark

The country recorded 71,550 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The total number of infections has reached 4.23 crore, and the active cases have crossed the 10 lakh mark.

The figures are based on the State bulletins released until 10 p.m. on Tuesday. However, Ladakh, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Lakshadweep had not yet released data for the day.

Kerala recorded 29,471 infections on Tuesday, followed by Maharashtra (6,107) and Tamil Nadu (4,519).

China

New COVID-19 test in China with shorter result duration

Chinese scientists say they have developed a new coronavirus test that is accurate as a PCR lab test but gives results within four minutes.

In a peer-reviewed article published on Monday in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering, the team said their sensor — which uses microelectronics to analyse genetic material from swabs — can reduce the need for time-consuming Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests conducted in COVID labs.

The researchers said their method offers speed, ease of operation, high sensitivity and portability.

Telangana

'Third wave in Telangana is over'

The third wave of COVID-19 has come to an end in Telangana. This announcement was made on Tuesday by Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao, who added that the wave lasted for around 45 days.

Though the infections are on the decline, according to data provided by the Health department, the daily case burden is still above 1,000. On Monday, the State recorded 1,380 cases. The senior official estimated that the daily caseload will drop to 100 in a week.

Currently, most people who are testing positive for coronavirus are complaining of fever, cough, severe headache, body ache and chills. Overwhelming fatigue post recovery and trouble with concentration levels have also been observed.

Health officials call for resumption of WFO

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao has urged IT company managements, owners of commercial establishments and private educational institutes to resume usual activity, stating that it will help people from other professions too.

After announcing that the COVID third wave has ended in the State, the senior health official spoke about how work from home and online schooling are affecting adults and children respectively.

Stating that now is the time to ‘breathe’, he also said that the economy of families and that of the country has to be put back on track.

Tamil Nadu

Hospitals see drop in admissions in Chennai

The steady decline in COVID-19 cases has brought down the number of in-patients in government hospitals in Chennai. There has been a significant decline in the number of daily admissions over the past week.

Chennai reported less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases a day in the last two days. The city’s highest daily tally in the third wave was 8,987 recorded on January 16. As on February 7, the city had 14,713 active cases, including those under home isolation.

The gradual drop in SARS CoV-2 infection had led to fewer admissions in major government hospitals in the city. There were 65 COVID-19 in-patients at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH). Of these, 54 had tested positive for the infection while the remaining had suspected symptoms of COVID-19 or tested negative, E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, said.