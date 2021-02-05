Coronavirus live updates | 60% of pre-COVID-19 trains are back on track

The ICMR survey sampled people from 70 districts across 21 States.The overall prevalence in the population was 21.5%, which averaged over India’s population indicates that about 270 million may have been exposed to the virus. India has so far confirmed a little over 10 million infections — or 27 cases to each confirmed case of infection. In the previous survey, there were 26 to 31 undetected cases for every confirmed case.

India is showing a declining number in fresh infections since September, with only around 12,899 new infections added on Thursday, and 1.6 lakh active cases. Experts, however, have previously noted that serosurveys don’t capture the extent of the spread, and other modelling studies have shown that as much as 50% of the population may have been exposed.

Train services

60% of pre-COVID-19 trains are back on track

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that 60% of the pre-COVID trains are currently operational and a decision on resuming normal train services will be taken in consultation with all stakeholders, including the States. Interacting with the media via video conference, the Minister said Railways was being cautious so that it did not become the source of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“The fight against COVID-19 has not fully ended. Vaccination drive has gathered momentum and we hope we will soon win against COVID-19. Only post that will full operations be possible. However, currently 60% or 6,757 trains are operational,” he said.

USA

Johnson & Johnson files COVID-19 vaccine application with U.S. FDA

Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it has asked U.S. health regulators to authorize its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

The drugmaker’s application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) follows its Jan. 29 report in which it said the vaccine had a 66% rate of preventing infections in its large global trial.

J&J’s single-shot vaccine could help boost supply and simplify the U.S. immunization campaign, amid concerns of fresh surges due to the more contagious UK coronavirus variant and the potential of lower vaccine efficacy against the variant that first emerged in South Africa.

Vaccine deaths

Vaccine death reports will be published, says experts

The Advisor to the National Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) Committee for COVID-19, Dr. N.K. Arora, has said that data from the assessment of the deaths of health care and frontline workers would be placed in the public domain.

On January 31, when 11 deaths of health care and frontline workers were reported from across the country following administration of Serum Institute’s Covishield vaccine, nearly two-dozen scientists and others wrote to Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) V.G. Somani, urging them to urgently investigate the deaths. They requested that findings of the causality assessment made by the AEFI Committee be made public.

Tamil Nadu

After 8 months, cases dip below 500

After eight months, Tamil Nadu’s daily count of COVID-19 cases dropped below 500 on Thursday. A total of 494 persons tested positive for the virus, taking the case tally to 8,40,360.The State had first recorded over 500 daily cases in the first week of May. However, the daily count dropped below 500 for a few days during mid-May before climbing again.

