Coronavirus live: Vaccine hesitancy in India is dropping, finds survey

04 February 2021 07:59 IST

Vaccine hesitancy in India is dropping significantly, according to a nation-wide survey, which found that the percentage of citizens willing to take the COVID-19 vaccine immediately has increased from 31% to 42% in a month.

The survey, which was conducted by the community social media platform LocalCircles, received 25,000 responses from residents of 289 districts. It found that vaccine hesitancy in India dropped by 16% within a month, though 58% still remained hesitant even as close to 5 million healthcare workers were vaccinated.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the latest updates:

Karnataka

‘108’ ambulance staff not paid salary for two months

Over 3,000 staff members of 108 Arogya Kavacha ambulance service including 1,556 ambulance pilots (drivers) and 1,503 Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) apart from call centre employees are finding it hard to make ends meet as they have not been paid salaries for the last two months.

While officials from GVK-EMRI, that runs the service for the State government, said that the salaries have been delayed as the government is yet to release funds, State health officials said as per the agreement with GVK it is the responsibility of GVK to pay salaries on time.

Read more

India to get 97 million vaccine doses from COVAX

India is likely to get nearly 97 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, nearly half of it by March end, under an agreement with the international COVAX facility. This is subject to the vaccine getting a pre-clearance from the World Health Organization (WHO) under a process called Emergency Use Listing.

The tranche to be made available to India will be manufactured and supplied by the Serum Institute of India. The latter has an agreement with Covax — a joint undertaking of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, Global Alliance for Vaccines (GAVI) and the WHO to ensure that at least 20% of the population in Low and Middle Income Countries are vaccinated over the year.

Read more

42% of people willing to take COVID-19 vaccine

A nation-wide survey found that the percentage of citizens willing to take the COVID-19 vaccine immediately has increased from 31% to 42% in a month, and 39% of those who were hesitant were willing to get vaccinated if senior government leaders and elected representatives got inoculated.

The survey, which was conducted by the community social media platform LocalCircles, received 25,000 responses from residents of 289 districts. It found that vaccine hesitancy in India dropped by 16% within a month, though 58% still remained hesitant even as close to 5 million healthcare workers were vaccinated.

Read more