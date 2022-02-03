Coronavirus live | India records 1000 COVID deaths on February 2, 2022

03 February 2022 08:14 IST

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 167.80 crore with over 48 lakh vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said

At least six members of India’s squad — three players and three support staff members, including a coaching staff member — in Ahmedabad have been diagnosed COVID-19 positive ahead of Sunday’s first ODI versus the West Indies.

Here are the updates:

France

France to start using Pfizer's COVID-19 drug, first in EU

France says it will start administering Pfizer's coronavirus antiviral drug this week, the first pill for treating COVID-19 approved in the 27-nation EU.

The country is still reporting among the world's highest per-capita daily infections, but virus-related critical care hospitalizations are easing, and the French government on Wednesday started lifting restrictions related to the surge in omicron cases. -AP

New Zealand

New Zealand to end quarantine stays and reopen its borders

Zealand's government on Thursday said it will end its quarantine requirements for incoming travelers and reopen its borders, a change welcomed by thousands of citizens abroad who have endured long waits to return home.

Since the start of the pandemic, New Zealand has enacted some of the world's strictest border controls. Most incoming travelers need to spend 10 days in a quarantine hotel room run by the military, a requirement that has created a bottleneck at the border. -AP