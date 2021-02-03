Coronavirus live: 'More women have developed antibodies compared to men in Delhi'

A healthcare worker being administered vaccine against COVID-19 at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. R. Ashok

03 February 2021 10:28 IST

India's COVID-19 tally of cases rose to 1,07,77,284 with 11,039 new infections, while the recoveries surged to 1,04,62,631, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

More women have developed antibodies compared to men in Delhi

More women were found to have developed antibodies against COVID-19 compared to men in the fifth and the largest serological survey done by the Delhi government, said Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday.

Many experts and the Minister said the city is getting closer to attaining herd immunity, but people should still take vaccines as it will provide a better immune response against the virus and also continue to take all precautions.

About 56.13% of over 28,000 people, whose blood samples were collected, have developed antibodies against COVID-19, the results show. This means that 56.13% of the people surveyed had caught the infection at some point and have recovered from it, Mr. Jain said.

T.N. given ₹773.24 crore under COVID-19 emergency package

Tamil Nadu has been provided ₹773.24 crore in financial support under the India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Package, according to information provided in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Under the package, ₹6,309.9 crore had been released to the States and the Union Territories, through the National Health Mission as on January 15.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey said this in a written reply to questions about the COVID-19 assistance that was provided to the States.

In all, 18.66 lakh N-95 masks and 5.39 lakh PPE kits had been procured centrally and distributed in Tamil Nadu. Besides, 3,625 oxygen cylinders had been distributed in the State as on January 24.

Curbs being reimposed as COVID-19 cases surge in Kozhikode

With the active COVID-19 case load remaining high in Kozhikode district in the past few weeks, the district administration is clamping restrictions in public places again to contain the infection.

According to media reports, Kozhikode is among the 13 districts across the country in terms of the highest number of infected persons.

The number of infected people from the district, which went below 6,000 in the first week of January, went beyond 8,000 in around three weeks. As on Tuesday, over 7,600 people from Kozhikode are either in home isolation or are undergoing treatment in government or private facilities. Around 200 people from other districts too are being treated here.

Nursery admissions to begin soon: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the government will soon begin the admission process for nursery classes, which has been delayed since December last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Kejriwal, who was speaking at an interaction with principals and the management of private schools at the Delhi Secretariat, said although there have been demands to reopen schools for all classes, incidents in other countries have shown that it is advisable to wait till all students are vaccinated against the virus.

Appreciating the work that private schools have done in providing quality education, Mr. Kejriwal said education has always been the top priority for the Aam Aadmi Party government.

Non-health frontline warriors to get COVID shots from February 6

COVID-19 vaccination for frontline workers such as those from municipality and police department would begin on February 6. Currently, healthcare workers (HCWs) in the government and private sectors are being immunised.

The vaccination programme was launched on January 16 at government hospitals. After giving opportunity to the HCWs from State Health department, the vaccines were given to the HCWs at private hospitals from January 25.

Meanwhile, mop-up rounds are being held for the HCWs from government sector who missed the jab, irrespective of their reasons.

