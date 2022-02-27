Coronavirus live | Active COVID-19 cases dip to 1,11,472

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 177.40 crore on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said

A health worker giving COVID-19 vaccination to a boy at a camp jointly organised by Shafi Parambil, MLA, Smart Palakkad, and the ICIC foundation at Pirayiri, near Palakkad, on Saturday | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 177.40 crore on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths, and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

UAE drops face masks outdoors, quarantine for COVID-19 contact cases

The United Arab Emirates, the Middle East tourism and commercial hub, over the weekend ended a requirement to wear face masks outdoors and obligatory quarantine for COVID-19 contact cases.

Fully-vaccinated passengers arriving in the country will no longer require PCR tests, said the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in updated guidance that went into effect on Saturday. -Reuters

National

Active COVID-19 cases dip to 1,11,472

With 10,273 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,29,16,117, while the active cases dipped to 1,11,472, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,13,724 with 243 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 21 consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 0.26% of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.54%, the ministry said.

A reduction of 10,409 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. -PTI

New Delhi

People travelling in private vehicles in Delhi will no longer be penalised for not wearing masks

In relief to people travelling together in private vehicles in Delhi, the DDMA in order on Saturday said no penalty will be imposed on them if found without masks.

A senior Delhi government official said the relaxation will not be applicable for people travelling together in cabs and taxis which are public transport vehicles. Occupants of government vehicles will be exempted from the rule, he said. “...in relation to the clause 3(h) (c) whereby not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places has been made an offence, the penalty under this provision will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles from February 28,” the order said. -PTI