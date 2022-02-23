Coronavirus live | Centre extends scheme for children orphaned by COVID-19

The PM CARES scheme for children orphaned due to COVID-19 pandemic has been extended till February 28, 2022.

In this picture taken on May 11, 2021, twin sisters Tripti and Pari, who lost both their parents due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, play with their toys at a relative’s home in Bhopal. | Photo Credit: GAGAN NAYAR

The PM CARES scheme for children orphaned due to COVID-19 pandemic has been extended till February 28, 2022.

Bill Gates applauds Indian vaccine manufacturers for supplying affordable vaccines across the world

Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has praised India for its vaccine-manufacturing prowess and applauded the efforts of the country's manufacturers for supplying affordable vaccines across the world.

Addressing a virtual roundtable on India-U.S. Health Partnership organised by the Indian embassy on Tuesday, Mr. Gates noted that over the last year, India has delivered over 150 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to nearly 100 countries.

India-US partnership critical to vaccinating world against COVID-19: Envoy Sandhu

The partnership between India and the US in the healthcare sector is critical to vaccinating the world against the coronavirus, India’s Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu said.

Observing that vaccinating the world must be the priority strategy against the COVID-19 pandemic, Sandhu on Tuesday said the world’s map of vaccinations presents a story of disparities with the under-developed countries, including those in Africa, lagging at 10% or below.

Mr. Sandhu was speaking at a virtual roundtable on “Vaccine for All” during which eminent participants including Bill Gates discussed how safe, affordable and reliable vaccines can be delivered to all. - PTI

South Korea approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11

South Korea has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for use with children aged 5-11, the country's food and drug ministry said on Wednesday.

Children should get one-third of the regular dose, twice with a three week interval, the ministry said in a statement. Children with significantly declined immunity can get a booster four weeks later.

Centre extends scheme for children orphaned by COVID-19

The Ministry of Women and Child Development said on Tuesday that the PM CARES scheme for children orphaned due to COVID-19 pandemic has been extended till February 28, 2022.

The scheme was earlier valid till December 31, 2021.

Hong Kong orders mandatory COVID-19 tests for all residents

Hong Kong will test its entire population of 7.5 million people for COVID-19 in March, the city's leader said Tuesday, as it grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant.

The population will be tested three times in March, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said. She said testing capacity will be boosted to 1 million a day or more.

Allowing only fully vaccinated people on local trains illegal: HC

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said the orders passed by the former Maharashtra Chief Secretary allowing only fully vaccinated persons to travel in local trains was illegal and brazen violation of the fundamental rights of citizens.