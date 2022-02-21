Coronavirus updates | February 21, 2022

In the wake of declining COVID-19 cases, many States and Union Territories are scrapping restrictions across the country

USA

U.S. virus cases, hospitalisations continue steady decline

Average daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations are continuing to fall in the U.S., an indicator that the Omicron variant’s hold is weakening across the country.

Total confirmed cases reported Saturday barely exceeded 100,000, a sharp downturn from around 800,850 five weeks ago on January 16, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

In New York, the number of cases went down by more than 50% over the last two weeks.

International

Justin Bieber test positive for COVID-19, postpones Las Vegas concert

Justin Bieber’s Justice World Will in Las Vegas has been put on hold after the singer tested positive for COVID-19.

Besides Mr. Bieber, there are others in the team who have contracted the virus, Variety reported quoting the ‘Baby’ singer’s representatives.

Mr. Bieber, 27, was set to take the stage in Las Vegas on Sunday evening but the concert had to be delayed for a few months. The new date for the concert is now June 28. Tickets for the original concert date will be honored and refunds are now available for those that elect to seek one out.

International

PM Modi wishes Queen Elizabeth II speedy recovery after she tests positive for Covid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II a speedy recovery after she tested positive for COVID-19.

The Buckingham Palace said she has tested positive for the infection and is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms”.

“I wish Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery and pray for her good health,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

Odisha

RTPCR, double vax no more needed to visit Puri’s Jagannath temple

Devotees will now be allowed to enter the famed Jagannath temple in Odisha’s Puri without double vaccination certificates or RTPCR COVID-negative reports, the administration announced on Monday.

The decision was taken in view of the declining COVID-19 cases, officials said.

Earlier, devotees required double vaccination certificates or RTPCR-negative reports obtained within 72 hours for entering the temple.

Devotees will be allowed to enter the temple from 6 am to 9 pm on all days, except Sunday when it will be closed for sanitisation, said a new order issued by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Gujarat

Schools back to offline classes in Gujarat

Students in schools across Gujarat were back to their classrooms on Monday after the state government decided to do away with the online system of education.

Many students expressed happiness at meeting their classmates and friends after a long time and said the offline mode of studies was much better than taking classes on computers and mobile screens.

The school authorities ensured strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines and allowed entry to students after checking their temperature. Most of the students were seen wearing face masks in the classrooms.

Goa

Goa schools resume offline classes

Schools in Goa resumed physical sessions for all classes on Monday, with students appearing happy and excited to be back on campus after the coronavirus-induced break.

Most of the schools reported good attendance in the morning, state education director Bhushan Savaikar told PTI.

The educational institutions have been asked to strictly follow the standard operating procedures and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, he said. -PTI

National

Active COVID-19 cases in India decline to 2,02,131

India logged 16,051 new coronavirus infections, taking the virus tally to 4,28,38,524, while the active cases dipped to 2,02,131, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,12,109 with 206 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 15 consecutive days. The active cases comprise 0.47% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.33%, the ministry said. A reduction of 22,056 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. -P TI

Australia

Australia re-opens to tourists after two-year Covid closure

Australia reopened its borders to vaccinated tourists Monday, nearly two years after the continent nation imposed some of the world’s strictest Covid travel restrictions.

The country closed its borders to almost everyone except citizens and residents in March 2020 in an attempt to slow surging Covid case numbers.

The travel ban -- which also barred citizens from going overseas without an exemption and imposed a strict cap on international arrivals -- earned the country the nickname “Fortress Australia”.

U.K.

U.K. to scrap all remaining COVID restrictions next week

The British government confirmed Saturday that people with COVID-19 won’t be legally required to self-isolate starting next week, as part of a plan for “living with COVID” that is also likely to see testing for the coronavirus scaled back.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ending all of the legal restrictions brought in to curb the spread of the virus will let people in the U.K. “protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms.”

U.K.

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19, symptoms mild

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms”, Buckingham Palace said on February 20.

The 95-year-old monarch remains at her Windsor Castle residence and is expected to carry out light duties over the next few days.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” a Buckingham Palace statement said.