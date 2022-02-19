Coronavirus live updates | Six African countries to receive mRNA vaccine technology

2022 Beijing Olympics: The ushers wearing masks before the flower ceremony. | Photo Credit: Reuters

February 19, 2022 08:54 IST

USA

Biden to extend U.S. national emergency due to COVID-19 health risk

President Joe Biden said on Friday the U.S. national emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be extended beyond March 1 due to the ongoing risk to public health posed by the coronavirus.

Biden said the deaths of more than 900,000 Americans from COVID-19 emphasized the need to respond to the pandemic with “the full capacity” of the federal government.

“There remains a need to continue this national emergency,” Biden said in a letter on Friday to the speaker of the House of Representatives and the president of the Senate.

China

Beijing 2022 reports no new COVID cases on February 18

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Saturday that no new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on February 18. — Reuters

Canada

Canadian police arresting protesters, towing rigs in Ottawa

Police began arresting demonstrators and towing away vehicles Friday in Canada's besieged capital city, and a stream of trucks soon began leaving under the pressure, raising authorities' hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country's COVID-19 restrictions.

The crackdown on the self-styled Freedom Convoy began in the morning, when hundreds of police, some in riot gear and some carrying automatic weapons, descended into the protest zone and began leading demonstrators away in handcuffs as holdout truckers blared their horns in protest. Police smashed through the door of at least one RV camper before hauling it away.

A steady procession of trucks began leaving Parliament Hill in the afternoon as lines of officers pushed through the streets.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong to postpone election amid COVID-19 surge

Hong Kong will delay its election of its next Chief Executive because of the current surge in COVID-19 cases that has overwhelmed the Chinese Special Administrative Region (SAR). Current Chief Executive (CE) Carrie Lam said on Friday the selection of the next CE will be delayed by six weeks because of the current wave of cases, adding that it would take at least two months to stabilise the current surge and bring it under control. The SAR on Friday continued to report thousands of new cases of the Omicron variant, reporting 3,629 confirmed cases and more than 7,600 preliminary positives, most of which will also likely be confirmed as positive cases.

Six African countries to receive mRNA vaccine technology

The first African countries selected to receive the technology necessary to produce mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 are Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia, a summit meeting of European Union and African Union nations heard on Friday.

The six countries have been chosen to build vaccine production factories as part of a bid the World Health Organization launched last year to replicate what are believed to be the most effective licensed shots against COVID-19.

Africa currently produces just 1% of coronavirus vaccines. According to WHO figures, only 11% of the population in Africa is fully vaccinated, compared with the global average of about 50%.