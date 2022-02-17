Coronavirus live | Haryana lifts all COVID-19 restrictions

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 174 crores on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said

A Medic administering a shot of COVID-19 vaccine dose to a teenager during the vaccination drive, at Government Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya, West Delhi on Wednesday | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

It is too early to say anything definite on the COVID-19 pandemic becoming an endemic, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday while inaugurating the revamped canteen of the Ministry. The Centre was maintaining a strict vigil on the spread of the infection, he stressed.

Here are the latest updates:

International

BioNTech to ship mobile Covid vaccine labs to Africa

Germany’s BioNTech, which together with Pfizer developed the first mRNA vaccine against the coronavirus, said Wednesday it plans to ship mobile vaccine production units to Africa.

“The question was, can we make the process compact enough to fit in a container,” the chief executive and co-founder of BioNTech, Ugur Sahin, told AFP as the company unveiled the new labs, dubbed “BioNTainers”.

BioNTech said it aims to establish the “first manufacturing facility in the African Union” in “mid-2022” and expects to ship the modular production units to Rwanda and/or Senegal. -AFP

Germany

Germany announces end to most COVID-19 restrictions on March 20

Germany’s leaders on Wednesday announced plans to end most of the country’s coronavirus restrictions by March 20, a decision that coincided with moves by neighboring Austria and Switzerland to drop many of their curbs sooner.

A three-step plan was endorsed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the country’s 16 State governors as official figures show Germany’s COVID-19 infection rate beginning to drift downward.

“The peak has now probably been reached,” Mr. Scholz said, adding that “a constantly improved situation” can be expected in the coming weeks. -AFP

U.K.

U.K. to offer COVID-19 vaccine to all children from age 5-11

British authorities will offer a coronavirus vaccine to almost six million children from age 5 to 11, officials said Wednesday.

The government said young children will be offered a low-dose COVID-19 shot on a “non-urgent” basis beginning in April in England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland also announced similar measures.

“Parents can, if they want, take up the offer to increase protection against potential future waves of COVID-19 as we learn to live with this virus,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said. -AP

Karnataka

Karnataka universities urged to put off degree exams by one month

The Karnataka government has requested the vice chancellors of universities in the state to consider deferring the semester examinations of degree courses by a month, citing COVID-19 third wave.

G Kumar Naik, Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Higher Education stated in a press release on Wednesday that the Vice-Chancellors of all the institutions have been asked to take a call regarding postponing examinations, since the syllabus is yet to be completed.

The portions could not be completed within the timeframe since offline classes were suspended in view of the surge in COVID-19 third wave, he said. -PTI

Haryana

Haryana lifts all Covid restrictions

The Haryana government on Wednesday lifted all Covid-related restrictions in the state, officials said.

However, the residents of the state are advised to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behavioural norms, including social distancing, an order issued by Sanjeev Kaushal, Chief Secretary-cum-Chairperson of the State Executive Committee of Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) said. -PTI

Assam

Gauhati HC to resume physical hearing of cases from February 21

Gauhati High Court will resume physical hearing of all cases from February 21 and requests for virtual hearing will be allowed only on a case-to-case basis with prior approval of the concerned bench at least a day before the hearing. A notification issued by Gauhati High Court Registrar General Gautam Barua on Wednesday stated that all types of cases shall be listed and mention for urgent listing shall be made physically before the concerned judge. -PTI

Switzerland

Swiss lift most COVID-19 restrictions as infections decline

Switzerland on Wednesday became the latest European country to ease coronavirus restrictions, including ending health checks for incoming travellers and the need to have COVID-19 passes to enter many public venues.

The Federal Council, the seven-member Swiss executive branch, said as of Thursday, masks and COVID-19 vaccination passes will no longer be required to enter shops, restaurants, cultural venues and other public settings and events. The requirement to wear masks in workplaces and a work-from-home recommendation will also end, as will capacity limits on large-scale gatherings. -AP