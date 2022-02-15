Coronavirus live updates | Key U.S.-Canada border crossing reopens after COVID protests

Night curfew to be lifted in A.P., announces Jagan

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Australia

Australian nurses strike over COVID-spurred staff shortages, pay conditions

Thousands of nurses in Australia’s most populous state walked off the job on Tuesday for the first time in nearly a decade to begin a 24-hour strike after talks with the government to plug staff shortages and secure a pay rise failed.

Nurses and midwives across New South Wales (NSW) defied a last minute order by the state’s industrial relations commission to call off the strike, which it said could put public health in danger.

Nurses gathered in front of the state parliament building in Sydney, holding placards saying “Fatigued, exhausted, worn out and burnt out”, “Need more nurses now” and “Stop telling us to cope.”

Nurses had sought a pay rise of more than 2.5% and better nurse-to-patient ratios. The strike will be staggered through the day and will include staff from more than 150 hospitals around the State. - Reuters

Key U.S.-Canada border crossing reopens after COVID protests

A major U.S.-Canada border crossing reopened late on Sunday almost a week after it was forced shut by truck driver-led protests against coronavirus restrictions, prompting police to quell the demonstration with a series of arrests.

The blockading of the Ambassador Bridge, which handles an estimated 25% of trade between the two countries, had disrupted business in the world's largest economy and forced automakers in the United States and Canada to halt or scale back production.

The demonstrations, which have also paralysed the Canadian capital Ottawa, have sparked similar movements in France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand. Some U.S. truckers are considering a protest for March.

Children from ‘COVID generation’ experience schools for first time

Children belonging to what is being regarded as the “COVID generation” experienced learning beyond the computer screens as many schools threw open the pre-primary classes for the first time on Monday since the outbreak of the pandemic two years ago.

While they were familiar with schooling thanks to online classes, most of them hardly had any clue of the etiquette to be followed in schools as they took in everything with wide-eyed enthusiasm.

“We had been prepping them for the school for the last one week during the online classes like wearing the masks and using sanitisers on cue. We have identified a few open air spots for classes taking advantage of our large campus and where they are allowed to remove their masks. Things like falling in line and walking steadily seem alien to them owing to their lack of school experience,” said Shirley Somasundaram, theatre personality and principal of the KG section of Vidyodaya School, Thevakkal, where 78 out of the 126 UKG children turned up for the half-day class as teachers engaged children with games and songs.

Andhra Pradesh

Night curfew in A.P. to be lifted, announces Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that the night curfew in the State would be lifted due to low positivity rate of COVID-19.

During a review meeting on the pandemic, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that COVID-19 precautions must continue to be taken at all times, especially in the public and commercial spaces by wearing masks. He directed the authorities to continue the fever survey and told them to conduct tests for those with symptoms. Also, he stressed on achieving 100% vaccination in the State.

Regarding hiring of staff, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to complete the recruitments in the Medical and Health Department at the earliest, ensuring that all hospitals are enabled with proper workforce with zero vacancies. He instructed officials to separate both administrative and medical responsibilities in hospitals and hand over the administrative work to those having expertise in that field.

Karnataka

TAC recommends third round of COVID-19 sero survey in Karnataka in April

The State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended that the third round of State-level COVID-19 sero survey should be done in April, 2022, with special emphasis on children below 15 years, who remain unvaccinated.

TAC members, who deliberated on the issue at the 155th meeting on Sunday, concluded that a third sero survey is required at this juncture to assess the level of exposure, especially among children. A district-level surveillance covering patients coming to hospitals should be taken up, the TAC recommended.

“A third survey will give us information on the quality of immune response in people, the level of antibody response and how broad the antibody response is in terms of neutralising all other variants,” TAC sources said.

Karnataka

COVID-19 cases down, but hospitals in Karnataka see few patients

The third wave has tapered down considerably and cases are down substantially, but no patients are willing to get back to hospitals just yet. Hospital managements say fear of COVID-19 is still keeping many patients away. Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes’ Association (PHANA) president H.M. Prasanna told The Hindu that the number of patients coming in is still low.

“Hospitals are seeing 30% of the usual patient numbers, probably because many still are under the fear of COVID-19, whether it’s gone or not. This is especially true for the 40 to 50+ age group, as most elective surgeries are in this category. Teleconsultations have also reduced as flu like symptoms have decreased,” he said.

Tamil Nadu

Restrictions for temple car festival

District Collector G.S. Sameeran on Monday said that devotees from other districts or States will not be allowed for the Masi Magam temple car festival at Aranganathaswamy Temple in Karamadai on February 17 and 18. A release said that only those from Coimbatore district will be allowed to participate as part of COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong leader says govt COVID-19 response “not satisfactory”

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the speed and spread of COVID-19 in the global financial hub has overwhelmed hospitals with the government’s response “not satisfactory” as the city struggles to cope with a surge of infections.

Lam told a news conference that the Chinese central government has confirmed over 100 million testing kits will be delivered to the territory. - Reuters