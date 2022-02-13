Coronavirus live updates | Blockades on Canada-U.S. border continue, protests swell

February 13, 2022 08:35 IST

More than 172.25 crore vaccines have been administered, says Government

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 172.75 crore on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

More than 44 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 p.m. on Saturday, the ministry said, adding that the daily vaccination tally is expected to go up with the compilation of the final reports by late night.

World

Blockades on Canada-U.S. border continue, protests swell

Protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions withdrew their vehicles from a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge Saturday but still blocked access while other demonstrations ramped up in cities across Canada, including the capital, where police said they were awaiting more officers before ending what they described as an illegal occupation.

The tense standoff at the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, eased somewhat early in the day when Canadian police persuaded demonstrators to move the trucks they had used to barricade the entrance to the busy international crossing.

But protesters reconvened nearby — with reinforcements — and were still choking off access from the Canadian side late Saturday, snarling traffic and commerce for a sixth day. - AP

India

More than 1.72 crore precaution doses have so far been administered to healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) and those aged 60 years and above with comorbidities, the ministry said. - PTI

Bihar

COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted in Bihar

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Saturday announced that it would lift “all restrictions” that had been imposed in the wake of the recent COVID-19 surge.

The chief minister, who chaired a meeting of the crisis management group during the day, took to Twitter to say that the new guidelines will come into force from February 14.

Later, a notification issued by the state home department said that the restrictions which have been done away with include the cap of 200 attendees at weddings and funerals. Besides, schools can run “normally” for all classes. Earlier 50% attendance was allowed for till class 8. - PTI

Hong Kong

Hong Kong food supplies may be disrupted as COVID hits goods drivers

Hong Kong authorities said on Sunday supplies of vegetables and chilled poultry into the global financial hub may be temporarily disrupted after some mainland goods vehicle drivers preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19.

Hong Kong imports 90% of its food, with the mainland its most important source, especially for fresh food. Consumers have already seen a shortage of some foreign imported goods, including premium seafood, due to stringent flight restrictions.

“The mainland authorities and the (Hong Kong) government are working closely together to firm up the detailed arrangements to expedite the logistics of food supply for Hong Kong so as to make the supply situation resumes normal as soon as possible,” the government said in a statement. - Reuters

France

Paris police fire tear gas to disperse banned virus protest

Paris police fired tear gas Saturday against a handful of demonstrators on the Champs-Elysees Avenue who defied a police order by taking part in a vehicle protest against virus restrictions inspired by Canada’s horn-honking truckers.

In the Netherlands, dozens of trucks and other vehicles — ranging from tractors to a car towing a camping van — arrived in The Hague for a similar virus-related protest Saturday, blocking an entrance to the historic Dutch parliamentary complex.

But a threatened blockade of Paris failed to materialize Saturday, despite days of online organizing efforts. - AP

USA

U.S. authorises new antibody drug to fight omicron

US health regulators on Friday authorised a new antibody drug that targets the omicron variant, a key step in restocking the nation’s arsenal against the latest version of COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration said it cleared the Eli Lilly drug for adults and adolescent patients with mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19. Lilly announced work on the treatment late last year after testing revealed that its previous antibody therapy was ineffective against the dominant omicron variant.

The Biden administration has purchased 600,000 doses before the authorization and will begin shipping initial supplies to state health authorities for distribution. - AP