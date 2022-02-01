Coronavirus live | Jharkhand allows schools, colleges to reopen from Feb 1

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the updates:

Kerala

Sunday restrictions on Feb 6 also, only essential services allowed: Kerala CM

Sunday restrictions on movement will continue on February 6, similar to January 23 and 30, to contain the surge in COVID cases in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

Only essential services will be allowed on Sunday, February 6, and district-wise restrictions based on the A, B and C categorisation would continue in the state, the CM decided in the COVID review meeting chaired by him, a state government release said. -PTI

Jharkhand

Jharkhand allows schools, colleges to reopen from Feb 1

Schools, colleges and universities were allowed to reopen in Jharkhand from Tuesday as the COVID situation improved, officials said.

Schools will reopen for all classes in 17 districts. In the rest seven districts -- Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Chatra, Deoghar, Saraikela, Simdega and Bokaro -- which have been reporting a higher number of COVID cases, schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12, they said.

The decisions were taken on Monday at a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. -PTI

Gujarat

Online education to continue for students of classes 1 to 9 in Gujarat till Feb 5

The Gujarat government on Monday said that online lectures for the students of classes 1 to 9 will continue till February 5 considering the current COVID-19 scenario.

The decision to continue online education in schools for classes 1 to 9 was taken by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in a meeting of the core committee held in Gandhinagar, an official release said.

The decision to continue online classes for students of grades 1 to 9 till February 5 has been taken in the larger interest of the students and their health, the government said. -PTI

National

Centre extends work from home for 50% staffers below level of Under Secretary till Feb 15

The Centre on Monday extended work from home arrangement for 50 per cent of its employees below the level of Under Secretary till February 15, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees would continue to be exempted from attending offices.

The Personnel Ministry had on January 3 issued an order allowing work from home 50 per cent of employees below the level of Under Secretary till January 31, because of the rise in Covid cases. -PTI

Maharashtra

Nagpur schools, colleges to reopen for offline classes from Feb 1

The district administration on Monday allowed offline classes for students of grades 1 to 12 and also those in colleges in Nagpur from February 1 with COVID-19 protocols.

Offline classes in schools and colleges will begin in rural as well as Nagpur municipal corporation limits.

Nagpur district collector R Vimla and municipal commissioner Radhakrishnan B, after taking stock of the coronavirus situation, issued orders for starting in-person learning sessions from Tuesday in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. -PTI

International

Novavax files for U.S. authorization of COVID-19 vaccine

Novavax Inc said on Monday it had filed for a U.S. approval for the emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults, a much-awaited step for the company following months of struggles with development and manufacturing problems.

The filing is based on data provided to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month and results of two late-stage trials in the United States, Mexico and the UK that showed the protein-based vaccine had an overall efficacy of about 90%, the company said. -Reuters

International

'Stealth Omicron' spreads more than original strain: study

A sub-variant of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus strain is even more infectious than the original version, according to a Danish study published on Monday.

Sub-variant BA.2 -- also called "stealth Omicron" -- was detected earlier this year and has displaced the first Omicron variant, known as BA.1, as the dominant strain in Denmark. -AFP

International

Moderna Covid vaccine gets full U.S. approval

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Monday that it has granted full approval to Moderna's Covid-19 "Spikevax" vaccine, which had previously received an emergency use authorization in the United States.

"The public can be assured that Spikevax meets the FDA's high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality required of any vaccine approved for use in the United States," acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement. -AFP