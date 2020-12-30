Coronavirus live: Total 20 U.K. returnees test positive for new variant in India

30 December 2020 09:07 IST

In the U.S., first reported case of COVID-19 variant found in Colorado.

India has reported 14 more positive cases for the variant of SARS- CoV-2 virus from UK here on Wednesday. This takes the total number of positive cases for the new variant to 20 now.

Confirming this, the Health Ministry said that apart from the six found positive on Tuesday, these cases have been reported from persons in Delhi and Bengaluru. The persons have been isolated, confirmed the Ministry.

So far, the presence of the new U.K. variant has been reported by the U.S., Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

U.S.

First reported U.S. case of COVID-19 variant found in Colorado

The first reported U.S. case of the COVID-19 variant that’s been seen in the United Kingdom has been discovered in Colorado, Governor Jared Polis announced.

The coronavirus variant was found in a man in his 20s who is in isolation southeast of Denver and has no travel history, State health officials said on Tuesday.

The Colorado State Laboratory confirmed the virus variant, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was notified.

Delhi

No ‘COVID leave’ without proof in Delhi police

“Coming in contact with a COVID-positive patient” may no longer be a valid reason to avail of leave for Delhi policemen.

Call it a sign of normalcy returning to the city or a depleted force trying to optimise the available human resource, leave requests that were being granted on this precautionary ground for the past few months will have to go through a stricter scrutiny now. Only those who are confirmed COVID-19 positive and have the documents declaring the same can take pandemic-related medical leave.

An order issued by the office of a senior police officer has instructed all police districts and other units to allow leave only to those police personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19.

