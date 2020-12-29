Coronavirus live updates: Health, Home departments to track those who have arrived from U.K. in Karnataka

29 December 2020 10:22 IST

Six samples of U.K.-returnees test positive for new coronavirus strain

A total of 6 samples of 6 U.K.-returnees have been found to be positive with the variant of SARS- CoV-2 virus reported from U.K.

“3 inNIMHANS, Bengaluru, 2 in CCMB, Hyderabad and 1 in NIV, Pune,” said information released by the Health Ministry. It added that all these persons have been kept in single room isolation indesignated Health Care facilities by respective StateGovernments.

In the U.S., a huge study of another COVID-19 vaccine candidate got underway as states continue to roll out scarce supplies of the first shots.

Here are live updates:

India

Ram Charan tests positive for COVID-19

Telugu film star Ram Charan on Tuesday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine.

The 35-year-old actor took to Twitter to share his diagnosis.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. No symptoms and quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger," he said in a statement.

World

House approves Trump's $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

The House has voted to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump's demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain.

Democrats led passage, 275-134, their majority favouring additional assistance.

Read more

Karnataka

Health, Home departments to track those who have arrived from U.K. in Karnataka

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has sought the assistance of the Home Department to track passengers who have returned from the United Kingdom (U.K.). Over the last few days, the Health Department is trying to trace all passengers who have arrived from the U.K. in the backdrop of the new strain of the coronavirus that emerged there.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said that they were unable to trace some of the passengers as their mobile numbers were switched off. “We have appealed to them through the media several times and asked them to cooperate. Despite this, many have not got tested nor are in touch with the state government,” he said. The State government has made it compulsory for passengers coming from U.K. to undergo RT-PCR tests.

Read more

World

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as U.S. ramps up effort

A huge U.S. study of another COVID-19 vaccine candidate got underway as states continue to roll out scarce supplies of the first shots to a nation anxiously awaiting relief from the catastrophic outbreak.

Public health experts say more options in addition to the two vaccines now being dispensed — one made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, the other by Moderna — are critical to amassing enough shots for the country and the world.The candidate made by Novavax Inc is the fifth to reach final-stage testing in the US.

