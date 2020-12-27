Coronavirus live updates: U.K. says regulator must be given time to carry out Oxford COVID-19 vaccine review

27 December 2020 09:26 IST

India looking to U.K. before giving emergency use authorisation to Serum Institute

With preparations underway for a possible vaccine-rollout by January, the Indian drug regulator is looking at the UK, which sources believe may give its nod to the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine next week, before deciding on giving emergency use authorisation to the Serum Institute that is manufacturing the shots in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Britain's Department of Health said on Sunday that medicines regulator MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency) must be given time to carry out its review of the data of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Here are live updates:

World

U.K. says regulator must be given time to carry out Oxford COVID-19 vaccine review

"We must now give the MHRA the time to carry out its important work and we must wait for its advice", a Health Department spokeswoman said, commenting on a Sunday Telegraph report that Britain will roll out the vaccine from Jan. 4.India

India

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine may become the first to get Indian regulator’s nod for emergency use

Once the U.K. drug regulator gives its approval to the Oxford vaccine, the expert committee on COVID-19 at the CDSCO will hold its meeting and thoroughly review the safety and immunogenicity data from the clinical evaluations conducted abroad and in India before granting any emergency authorisation for the vaccine in New Delhi, official sources said.

(With inputs from agencies)