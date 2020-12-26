Coronavirus live updates: 8 U.K.-returned people test COVID positive during Delhi govt. door-to-door drive

The Centre is gearing up for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine across the country, with four States all set to initiate a dry-run for vaccine administration next week, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, and Punjab have been selected considering the geographical locations, a Ministry release said.

Delhi

8 U.K.-returned people test COVID positive during Delhi govt. door-to-door drive

In the ongoing door-to-door contact drive being conducted by the Delhi government to test U.K.-returned persons for prevalence of COVID-19, eight have so far been found infected with the coronavirus, officials said on Friday. A total of 19 passengers out of over 13,000 who landed from the U.K. at the IGI airport between November 25 and December 21 have been found positive for the virus. Eleven were tested positive at the airport while eight others were found positive during the door to door contact and testing drive being carried out in all the districts of the city, said a top Delhi government source.

"All the 19 positive patients have been admitted to the special facility set up at LNJP hospital where they will undergo genome testing to determine whether they are infected by the super spreader strain of the coronavirus that has been reported in United Kingdom," the source said.

Andhra Pradesh

1,148 persons arrived in A.P. from U.K. in one month, four test positive

The Health Department stated in a press release on Friday that the total number of persons who returned from the United Kingdom in the last one month stands at 1,148, of whom 1,040 have been traced. Of those yet to be found, 18 persons are from other States and 16 have invalid addresses. A total of 982 persons were placed in quarantine.

Four persons were found positive among them and their fresh samples were sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad and the National Institute of Virology at Pune to ascertain whether the infection is due to the new strain of coronavirus. The results of these tests will be known in three days.

India

