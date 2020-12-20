Coronavirus live updates: Global COVID-19 cases surpass 7.5 crore

A new strain of coronavirus identified in the United Kingdom is up to 70% more infectious but it is not thought to be more deadly and vaccines should still be effective, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists has said.

While the WHO has assured that they are closely monitoring the developments, Netherlands has banned flights carrying passengers from the United Kingdom from December 20 to January 1.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Kerala

Kerala's COVID-19 case burden crosses 7 lakh mark

COVID-19 case graph is beginning to rise again in the State, post-local body polls, as had been anticipated by all public health experts and epidemiologists.

On Saturday, the cumulative case burden of the State crossed the seven lakh mark to reach 7,00,158 cases.

Health Minister, K. K. Shylaja, said that the next two weeks would be crucial for Kerala, as the State’s COVID-19 disease curve, which had been on a plateau since the last week of October, was expected to rise again. The State could be entering a new phase of the epidemic, she added

Odisha

Odisha identifies 3.2 lakh healthcare workers for preference in vaccination

The Odisha government has prepared a list of 3.2 lakh healthcare workers, including 1.4 lakh integrated child development services functionaries, who will get preference in the vaccination programme for COVID-19.

These workers have been enrolled in 3,898 health facilities — 2,245 government institutions and 1,653 private hospitals.

According to the Health and Family Welfare department, 8,267 vaccinators have been identified to carry out vaccination. The database of healthcare workers has been uploaded by districts in a portal.