Coronavirus live updates | Pandemic far from over, warns WHO official

19 December 2020 10:03 IST

Long road ahead despite COVID vaccine, warns WHO official

The Supreme Court on Friday said it is the government’s duty to ensure affordable medical treatment for COVID-19 patients. It said medical care during the pandemic has become so costly that ordinary people cannot afford it at all.

The court also said a successful “World War” on the virus depends on “government-public partnership”. For this, the government should be transparent about the facts and figures regarding COVID-19 infection spread.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Supreme Court

Ordinary people can’t afford healthcare: Supreme Court

“Otherwise, the people will be misled and they will be under the impression that everything is alright and they will become negligent,” the court noted.

A three-judge Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan addressed the issue of the deteriorating health of fatigued doctors, nurses and medical workers.

COVID-19 care

Researchers point to benefits of indomethacin in COVID-19 care

A pre-print published recently in Medrxiv has advanced the case to use indomethacin, a drug conventionally used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, for faster symptomatic relief and preventing progression of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients.

A total of 104 patients who had tested COVID-19 positive received the drug, along with standard care in two centres — Narayana Medical College, Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, and Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha, Maharashtra. The study was conceived by Rajan Ravichandran, senior nephrologist, MIOT Hospital, here, and executed along with R. Krishnakumar of the Department of Engineering Design at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, besides researchers from the participating hospitals. The authors have called for indomethacin to replace paracetamol if there is no contraindication for its use.

Australia

Sydney beach suburbs in lockdown as cases rise

Sydney’s northern beaches will enter a lockdown similar to the one imposed during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March as a cluster of cases in the area increased to 41.

From late Saturday afternoon until midnight Wednesday, residents will only be permitted to leave their homes for five basic reasons: medical care, exercise, grocery shop, work or for compassionate care reasons. An additional 23 cases were recorded in the 24 hours, including 10 already announced, taking the new cases to 41. All but two of those are from the so-called Avalon cluster, named after a community of about 10,000 people on the northern beaches about 40 km from downtown Sydney.

New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the restrictions are essential if Sydney has any hope of a semi-normal Christmas.

Kerala

Members testing positive for virus can take oath wearing PPEs

The newly elected members of local bodies who test positive for COVID-19 or are prescribed quarantined will be allowed to take the oath on December 21 wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), the State Election Commission has said.

Such members will be permitted to take their oaths after all other members have done so, the commission said in a circular issued to District Collectors and officials on election-related duty and the Local Self-Government Department. The members should inform the returning officer concerned before the swearing-in ceremony if he/she is a COVID-19 patient or in quarantine. The District Election Officer concerned has been directed to provide such members with PPE kits.

Italy

Italy imposes partial lockdown for Christmas holiday

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has announced there will be a partial lockdown nationwide for most of the Christmas holiday season, citing concerns that gatherings of families and friends could re-ignite the virus’s spread.

The new decree puts strict limits on movements on holidays and weekends from December 21 through the January 6 Epiphany holiday, with a slight easing on four weekdays. To allow a glimmer of Christmas cheer, personal visits to friends or family members of no more than two people are allowed on any given day. Mr. Conte called the limits “a painful decision.”

The move comes as Lombardy, Veneto and Lazio registered a rate of transmission of over 1, meaning the virus is again spreading in three key regions after weeks of decrease in the contagion curve. The national rate is 0.86, meaning on average the curve is flattening.

Italy was the first western country hit by the pandemic, and also has recorded the highest death toll in Europe, reaching nearly 67,900 on Friday.

(With inputs from our Correspondents and agencies)