Coronavirus live | USFDA expands Pfizer COVID-19 booster, opens extra dose to age 16

10 December 2021 07:56 IST

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 131 crore on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said

Full resumption of international flights stands postponed at least till January 31, 2022, according to an announcement by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Thursday.

Top officials of Health Ministry on Thursday informed a parliamentary panel that there are 23 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 and authorities are closely monitoring the situation, government sources said.

Here are the latest developments:

Australia

Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January

Australia will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 from January 10, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, after the rollout cleared final regulatory hurdles.

"This will be welcome news for millions of families across the country who want the opportunity for their children to be vaccinated," Mr. Morrison said in a statement. -Reuters

Rajasthan

All 9 Omicron positive patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital

All the nine people in Rajasthan who were found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus were discharged from a government hospital here on Thursday after they tested negative for the infection twice, Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said.

Their reports for blood, CT scan and all other tests are normal and they have been advised to remain in home quarantine for a week, he said. -PTI

Maharashtra

BMC genome sequencing results show vaccination has controlled pandemic

Fifth round of Next Generation Genome Sequencing conducted by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on 221 Covid-19 patients has shown that vaccination has controlled the pandemic in Mumbai.

The results show that out of 221, around 11% patients were of Delta variant while 89% were of Delta derivative. Only two patients, as already reported, have found to be affected by Omicron variant. Not a single patient has died.

International

Russia to send virus specialists to South Africa

President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia will dispatch virus specialists to South Africa to establish a COVID-19 lab there after the discovery of the new variant Omicron.

Russia's leader made the pledge during a telephone call with his counterpart from South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, who thanked Russia for its cooperation, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"An agreement was reached to send a group of Russian virologists, epidemiologists, researchers and doctors, as well as a sanitary-epidemiological laboratory and other medical equipment to South Africa in the very near future," it read. -AFP

Bihar

Most of those who arrived in Bihar from abroad are untraceable: official

Even as Bihar is on high alert for the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, it turns out that 322 of the 1,720 people who arrived in the State from abroad have switched off their mobile phones and samples of only 305 have been collected.

“We’ve managed to speak to only 429 people,” a senior official of the State Health Department told The Hindu, requesting that he not be quoted. “Out of them, samples of only 305 people have been collected and reports of 255 have been found to be negative. Reports of the others are still awaited”. When asked what about the others, he said, “they are traceless”.

South Africa

South Africa's Omicron-linked COVID-19 wave hits record near 22,400 new cases

South Africa's fourth COVID-19 wave linked to the Omicron coronavirus variant produced a record 22,391 new cases, but only 22 deaths, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said in its daily update on Thursday.

The new cases brought the total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in South Africa to 3,093,452, and the total deaths over the same period to 90,060. -Reuters

West Bengal

CU to conduct semester exams in online mode due to new COVID-19 variant

With the Omicron variant of coronavirus surfacing in various states of the country, Calcutta University has decided to hold the examinations of the first, third and fifth semesters at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels in online mode in January and February. Calcutta University Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakrabarty Banerjee said Thursday, as a new variant of COVID-19 has emerged, the syndicate at a meeting decided to conduct the tests in digital mode at present.

Classes have already started at UG and PG levels, in over 150 affiliated colleges and on the university campus respectively on alternate dates, both in offline and online modes.

The VC said exams of the third and fifth semesters at UG-level and third semester at PG-level will be held in January. -PTI

USA

FDA expands Pfizer COVID-19 booster, opens extra dose to age 16

The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters, ruling that 16- and 17-year-olds can get a third dose of Pfizer's vaccine.

The U.S. and many other nations already were urging adults to get booster shots to pump up immunity that can wane months after vaccination, calls that intensified with the discovery of the worrisome new Omicron variant.

On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for 16- and 17-year-olds to get a third dose of the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech -- if it's been six months since their last shot. -AP

UK

U.K.’s Omicron COVID-19 variant cases nearly double in a day

The number of cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Britain has nearly doubled in one day after a further 249 cases were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the UK total to 817.

The U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said if the growth rate and doubling time continue at the rate seen in the last two weeks, they expect to see at least 50 per cent of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases to be caused by Omicron variant in the next two to four weeks. -PTI