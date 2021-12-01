Coronavirus live updates | Tightened rules for flyers from abroad from today

India logged 6,990 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 551 days, taking the country’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,87,822, while the active cases have declined to 1,00,543, the lowest in 546 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest developments:

Delhi

Delhi ramps up health facilities amid Omicron scare

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he was personally monitoring the COVID-19 situation to ensure that Delhi was well equipped for any incoming threat related to the Omicron variant.

Mr. Kejriwal chaired a high-level meeting with all authorities concerned to review the city’s preparedness against the new threat and the status of preparedness to deal with it.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra issues new guidelines for all air passengers

The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday night issued revised guidelines for travellers on international flights as well as domestic passenger in view of the risks posed by the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

As per the guidelines, all international passengers will have to furnish details of countries they have travelled to in the last 15 days. Domestic passengers must carry an RT-PCR negative report.