Coronavirus updates | Curfew in Goa extended till August 9

Karnataka has imposed new COVID-19 norms, restricting travel to the State from the neighbouring States. Tamil Nadu has made negative RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers travelling to the State from Kerala.

Kerala's share in total cases reported in the country has risen to 38% in July.

Maharashtra recorded 6,479 new COVID-19 cases on August 1. The active cases in the State as of August 1 is 78,962.

Goa

COVID-19 curfew in Goa extended till August 9

The Goa government on August 1 extended till August 9 the ongoing coronavirus-induced curfew in the State.

The previous curfew deadline was scheduled to end on August 2.

The administration issued the extension order, in which it said that all the COVID-19-related curbs will continue in the State and no fresh relaxation has been granted.

Karnataka

Third wave: Doctors in Karnataka want govt. to stock up MIS-C medicine

As the demand for Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) needed for treating post COVID-19 Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) has been high during the pandemic, experts now suggest that it would be advisable for the government to stock up for the third wave.

Epidemiologist and public health specialist Sunil Kumar D.R., who heads the Department of Community Medicine at Akash Institute of Medical Sciences, said IVIG treatment proved extremely crucial during the second wave when a lot of children developed MIS-C. “Children develop MIS-C two to six weeks post COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and rashes,” he said.

“As children with MIS-C are extremely sick, any shortage can prove to be fatal and hence, while the second wave is subsiding it is advisable that the government stock IVIG for the third wave,” said Dr. Kumar, who is also part of the BBMP’s death audit committee.

