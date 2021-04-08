Coronavirus updates | New Zealand suspends entry for travellers from India

08 April 2021 08:44 IST

Hours after a public spat between the Union Health Minister and Opposition-led State of Maharashtra over COVID-19 vaccine availability, India has added over 1 lakh new cases of the virus for the second day in a row.

Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine manufacturer based in Pune, has asked the government for a grant of ₹3,000 crore to increase its capacity to make AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

PM Modi gets 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. | Photo Credit: Twitter/Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. He received the first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on March 1.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister shared a picture of himself taking the second dose of the vaccine and said: “Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on CoWin.gov.in.”

Travel ban

New Zealand suspends entry for travellers from India

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday temporarily suspended entry for all travellers from India, including its own citizens, following a high number of positive coronavirus cases arriving from that country.

The suspension will start from 1600 local time on April 11 and will be in place until April 28, Ms. Ardern said in a news conference. During this time the government will look at risk management measures to resume travel.

Karnataka

Private hospitals seek time to hand over 50% beds

Although the State government has directed private hospitals to reserve 50% beds for government-referred COVID-19 patients, the hospital managements say it may take a couple of weeks to begin the system as they already have other patients admitted.

Members of the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) said that officials had discussed bed reservation of upto 40% with them.

PHANA president Prasanna H.M. said, “While we have no objection to reserving 50% as we had done last year, beds in most hospitals are now occupied by private COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.” He further added, “We will be in a position to hand them over as and when the beds fall vacant.”