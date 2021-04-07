Coronavirus live updates: Single-day cases breach 1-lakh mark for second time in three days

07 April 2021 09:37 IST

India continues to record the most number of daily cases globally. Since April 3, India has been consistently registering more daily cases than U.S. and Brazil on an average, accounting for one in every seven new global cases. The last time India led the world in terms of daily cases was during the first wave in September.

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered exceeded the 8 crore mark, with 8,31,10,926 shots given as of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a Health Ministry press release. "More than 43 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day vaccination coverage in the country so far, " the release said.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Advertising

Advertising

National

India sees another single-day surge

The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.15 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,28,01,785, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The single-day rise in coronavirus cases breached the 1-lakh mark for the second time in three days.

A total of 1,15,736 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,66,177 with 630 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 28th day in row, the active cases have increased to 8,43,473 comprising 6.59 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.11 per cent, the data stated. The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,17,92,135, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.30 per cent, the data stated.

Telangana

Massive surge in COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Massive surge in COVID-19 cases was detected in Telangana. The State recorded 1,914 cases on Tuesday, which is 416 jump from 1498 cases on Monday. The cases on Tuesday are the highest in the past 182 days, from October 7, 2020.

Health Minister, Eatala Rajender is scheduled to hold a meeting on Wednesday afternoon with superintendents and directors of government health facilities where COVID-19 patients are admitted.

With this surge, number of people suffering from severe COVID too is on rise. Corporate hospitals managements were asked to reserve 50% of beds for severe COVID-19 cases. Government hospitals too are being readied to attend more cases. — K. Shiv Shanker

National

Not possible to ramp up immunisation suddenly: Health Ministry

With a growing public clamour for making vaccines available to all adults, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that India was following a scientific protocol regarding administering vaccines and that it wasn't possible “to suddenly ramp up” vaccinations.

On a day that the country reported administering a single-day record of 4.3 million inoculations, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, “When people say that India isn’t vaccinating fast enough, we must remember that vaccinating isn’t like buying something and carrying it home in a bag; it can’t be immediately accelerated. We are following a scientific protocol. We have to observe people for half hour for side effects, reactions. Vaccines aren't given as a matter of individual choice, but according to need.”

Read more

Brazil

Brazil's daily deaths from COVID pass 4,000 for first time

Brazil reported a 24-hour tally of COVID-19 deaths exceeding 4,000 for the first time, becoming the third nation to go above that daily threshold. Many governors, mayors and judges are reopening parts of the economy despite lingering chaos in overcrowded hospitals and a collapsed health system in several parts of the country.Brazil's health ministry on Tuesday said 4,195 deaths were counted in the previous 24 hours, with the nation's pandemic toll quickly approaching 340,000, the second highest in the world. Only the US and Peru have had daily death tolls higher than 4,000.

Sao Paulo state, Brazil's most populous with 46 million residents, registered almost 1,400 deaths in the latest count. Health officials said the figure was partly due to the Easter holiday, which delayed the count Local authorities nationwide argue that numbers of cases and hospitalizations are trending downward after a week of a partial shutdown.

USA

U.S. still in life and death race against coronavirus: Biden

The United States is still in a "life-and-death race" against coronavirus , President Joe Biden said as his administration raced through a record 150 million vaccine shots in just 75 days.

The new record is against his initial target of 100 million shots in 100 days. Mr. Biden has now set the goal of getting 200 million vaccines to his fellow countrymen in the first 100 days of his administration.

Read more

Tamil Nadu

Distancing goes for a toss at booths during polls

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, polling turned out to be a huge challenge as compliance with safety protocols had to be ensured. There was better adherence to masking across booths but physical distancing went for a toss, while indiscriminate dumping of used polythene gloves turned an eyesore across centres.

Wearing of masks was made mandatory for voters. At several booths, staff and volunteers kept hand sanitisers and polythene gloves ready, while voters were also screened for temperature before entry.

Read more

Andhra Pradesh

Second wave spreading fast in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram

The Srikakulam and Vizianagaram district administrations are on high alert over a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. Srikakulam district is witnessing almost 100 new cases on a daily basis. The active caseload is 490, but it is expected to rise sharply in the coming days. As many as 415 patients are under home isolation while 51 persons have been admitted to hospital. Twenty-four patients are under observation at COVID Care Centres.

Read more

Karnataka

Call for extra caution during festival weekend, bypolls

While COVID-19 experts have warned that the coming four weeks are crucial for Karnataka, they are now concerned that this long weekend due to festivals (Ugadi and the start of Ramzan) followed by the bypolls will only trigger a steep rise if people do not follow the standard guidelines of SMS (Social distancing, Masking and Santisation).

While some experts suggest that the State may consider a weekend lockdown and night curfew as done in Maharashtra, members of the State’s Technical advisory Committee (TAC) said a weekend lockdown and night curfew have a limited role in reducing the speed of transmission.

Read more

(With inputs from our Correspondents and agencies)