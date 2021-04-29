Coronavirus updates | Total COVID vaccination across India nears 15-crore mark

29 April 2021 09:52 IST

Vaccine registrations for those aged 18-44 began on Wednesday with several — after some glitches — able to enrol, but unable to get appointments at hospitals for vaccination.

Though no figure was available for precisely how many in this age bracket registered, Ram Sewak Sharma, Chairman, CoWIN, told The Hindu via a text message that “most” of the 8 million who had registered on Wednesday belonged to the 18-44 age bracket.

Here are the latest updates:

Delhi

Coronavirus bulletin issued by Delhi govt. rife with major discrepancies

The Delhi government on Thursday issued a COVID-19 bulletin rife with major discrepancies in cumulative figures recorded over the last year since the pandemic set in.

Cumulative figures related to cases, recoveries and deaths were relatively lower compared to the bulletin issued a day earlier.

While the bulletin recorded 25,986 new cases, 368 deaths and 81,829 recoveries in addition to a positivity rate of 31.76%, cumulative figures were significantly lower as per the bulletin which was issued after midnight.

Kerala

Kerala’s case graph registers a new high

The State’s COVID-19 case graph in the second wave of the pandemic showed another alarming rise on Wednesday when the daily new cases rose to 35,013 cases when 1,38,190 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

This is yet another new high for the State, and with the case graph still climbing, these figures may be overtaken in the coming days.

The average test positivity rate (TPR) in the State, which was a little over 19% a week ago, has risen to 25.34%. The State’s active case pool now has 2,66,646 patients.

However, just 8.5% of the diseased are ending up in hospitals during the second wave. A chunk of the COVID-19 cases in the State are mild and being isolated at home or institutions, providing some relief to the health system.

