Coronavirus live updates | U.P. police to slap NSA against those smuggling Remdesivir

Star power: Tamil actor Vivek getting the jab at the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate in Chennai.

16 April 2021 09:31 IST

India registered 2,16,642 new COVID-19 cases as of 11.15 p.m. IST on April 15.

India continues to lead the world in terms of average daily cases detected. The nation now accounts for one in every four cases reported globally every day. As of April 14, India recorded over two times the average daily cases detected in the United States.

Read more

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the latest updates:

National

Former CBI director Ranjit Sinha passes away

Former CBI director Ranjit Sinha died here on Friday morning in what is believed to be a COVID-19 related death, senior officials said. He was 68.

It is understood that he was confirmed positive for coronavirus on Thursday night, the officials said.

Read more

Uttar Pradeh

NSA to be lodged against 3 for selling Remdesivir at higher rates in U.P.

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur have said they will slap the National Security Act (NSA) against three persons who were arrested on charges of allegedly smuggling and selling Remdesivir, an injectable drug used in the treatment of COVID-19, at rates higher than in the market. Also read: Centre bans export of Remdesivir

The arrests come two days after the State government urgently procured 25,000 vials of Remdesivir from Gujarat due to the rise in number of cases and demand for the drug.

Read more

National

Migrant workers vulnerable again, say activists

With State governments announcing lockdowns and curfews in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, migrant workers could once again be staring at loss of wages and lack of social protections, labour union leaders and activists said on Thursday. A year after lakhs of workers made their way back to their home States after the nationwide lockdown was announced in March 2020, their condition has not changed much, they said.

Also read | Migrant workers face debt, job loss and separation from families

“Workers in the informal sector think that if there is a lockdown again, they could be stranded and so have started returning to their villages. After the lockdown last year, many of these workers could not get back their jobs as the contractors who hired them did not want to take the responsibility of paying them lockdown wages,” said All-India Trade Union Congress general secretary Amarjeet Kaur.

Read more

Maharashtra

Mumbai-based Haffkine gets Centre’s nod to produce Covaxin Haffkine Biopharma Corporation, Mumbai, has received permission from the Union government to manufacture Covaxin, an anti-coronavirus vaccine of Bharat Biotech, on technology transfer basis.Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this late on Thursday evening.

Read more

Kumbh Mela

Kumbh Mela is over for Niranjani Akhada

Niranjani Akhada, one of the 13 akhadas of seers participating in the Haridwar Kumbh, on Thursda, April 15, 1021, decided to opt out of the event because of the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the state.

"The main Shahi Snan held on the occasion of Mesh Sankranti on April 14 is over. Many in our akhada are showing Covid-19 symptoms. So, for us the Kumbh Mela is over," Niranjani Akhada secretary Ravindra Puri said.

Read more

Bihar

Bihar struggles to cope with rising cases

With the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, the Bihar government is apparently struggling to provide medical facilities to patients. Hospitals are having to cope with shortage of oxygen cylinders as well.

The State government has urged the Defence Ministry to depute Army doctors at the dedicated COVID-19 hospital at Bihta, near Patna. “I’ve sent a letter to the Defence Secretary urging him to depute at least 50 doctors so that all 500 beds at the dedicated hospital can be utilised. It will ease the load in Patna-based hospitals,” said Pratyaya Amrit, Principal Secretary in the State Health Department.

Read more

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu pushes for vaccination of differently abled, athletes, traders

Tamil Nadu is pushing for the vaccination of the differently abled persons, athletes, shopkeepers and persons who have undergone organ transplantation, regardless of their age, said Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan.

“It is important to give priority to differently abled persons, athletes and shopkeepers as well as persons who have undergone organ transplant without any age limitation. We have requested the Centre to allow us to vaccinate such persons. It is the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), of which Tamil Nadu was a member, that will decide depending on the vaccine availability. We are definitely pushing for it,” he said, in reply to a question on demands from differently abled associations for vaccination.

Read more

(With inputs from our Correspondents and agencies)