Coronavirus live updates | No fresh cases reported in 149 districts in past 7 days, says Harsh Vardhan

10 April 2021 08:53 IST

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday, April 9, 2021, said there have been no fresh COVID cases in the past seven days in 149 districts, while eight districts had reported no new cases in the past 14 days, three districts in the past 21 days and 63 districts in the past 28 days.

India has supported the global community through the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ programme, under which 6.45 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been exported to 85 countries as on April 9, 2021.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday had tweeted that 13.5 crore doses of vaccine were available of which 9.5 crore had been administered until Friday. The remaining 4 crore were either in the ‘pipeline’ or in stock.

With India administering 30-40 lakh doses vaccines everyday, this suggests existing stocks being available for 13-10 days, though there is considerable variation within States in the number of doses being made available.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

National

‘No fresh COVID-19 case reported in 149 districts in past seven days’

Read more

Vaccine effectiveness

Vaccine averts severe illness, not infection: experts

There have been cases of people, who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, testing positive, according to doctors. But doctors said that in such cases, people had only “mild symptoms”. According to experts, COVID-19 vaccine prevents “severe illness” and not an infection.

Sumit Ray, Head of Department of Critical Care at Holy Family Hospital, said that the hospital has seen four to five such cases. “We have seen about four to five patients who after two doses of the vaccine and a 15-day period after it, have tested positive. But all of them were mild cases,” Dr. Ray said.

“Vaccines have never claimed to stop all infections. Studies have shown that vaccines reduce severity of illness, even if the person gets an infection after taking the vaccine,” he added.

Read more

Bihar

No decision yet on night curfew in Bihar

After holding a high-level meeting with officials on surging COVID-19 cases, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said all schools, colleges and coaching institutes would be closed till April 18.

He said the government had not taken any decision yet on imposing night curfew but all shops and organisations would be allowed to open till 7 p.m. only.

“We have taken a decision to close all schools, colleges and coaching institutes for one week more, till April 18, but no decision yet has been taken on imposing night curfew. We will review the situation again after 4-5 days on it and act accordingly,” Mr. Kumar told media persons.

Read more

Tamil Nadu

Film industry upset at 50% limit on seating

The Tamil Nadu government’s decision to restrict the occupancy at theatres to 50% to curb the spread of COVID-19 has frustrated the stakeholders of the film industry.

The restriction was announced a day before the release of the Dhanush-starrer Karnan, which is directed by Mari Selvaraj, on Friday. The film has already received critical acclaim. Actor Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi, to be released on April 23, has been postponed. Producers and exhibitors feel the industry has become a “soft target”, especially after political parties mobilised large crowds for election rallies without worrying about precautions.

Read more

Andhra Pradesh

Acute vaccine shortage in Anantapur and Kurnool districts

Ahead of the national-wide Tika Utsav planned on April 11, there is a severe shortage in the supply of both the vaccines – Covishield and Covaxin – in Anantapur and Kurnool districts. Both the districts are left with stocks enough for just two days.

Read more

Delhi

Delhi govt. plans several curbs as cases surge

With daily COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in the city, the Delhi government is planning to intensify restrictions and reduce the number of people who can attend weddings to 50 and funerals to 20, sources said. There is also a proposal to ban all other social gatherings.

Delhi reported 8,521 fresh infections on Friday, the second highest single-day surge since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 8,593 cases were recorded on November 11 last year. “The government is also planning to reduce the occupancy in buses and cinema halls to 50% of the total capacity. A proposal on these matters has been initiated and is under consideration,” a government official said.

Read more

(With inputs from our Correspondents and agencies)