Coronavirus live updates | Recovery rate plummets to 70% in Karnataka

09 May 2021 09:27 IST

The DCGI granted permission for emergency use of an anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose, developed by INMAS, a lab of the DRDO, in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Requirement of a positive test for the COVID-19 virus is not mandatory for admission to a COVID-19 health facility and no patient will be refused services on any count, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, announcing the revised national policy for admission to various categories of COVID-19 facilities.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday chaired the 25th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 and reiterated the importance of full protection through two COVID-19 vaccine doses.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

New Delhi

Anti-COVID-19 drug developed by DRDO gets emergency use nod

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission for emergency use of an anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Hyderabad.

In a release issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Defence said that as per the order, emergency use of this drug as adjunct therapy in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients is permitted. It added that being a generic molecule and analogue of glucose, it can be easily produced and made available in plenty in the country.

The drug comes in powder form in sachets and is taken orally by dissolving it in water. It accumulates in the virus infected cells and prevents their growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in virally infected cells makes this drug unique.

Karnataka

Recovery rate plummets to 70% in Karnataka

Although COVID-19 patients are discharged from hospitals on the fourth or fifth day if they develop clinical stability, the State’s recovery rate has reduced considerably in the last one month.

From 98.1% on February 28, recovery rate reduced by over 1% to touch 97.8% on March 15. Subsequently, it further dipped to 96.3% by March 30 and 90.1% in mid-April. In the next 15 days, the recovery rate saw a drastic reduction to touch 73.9% on April 30. As of Saturday (May 8), the recovery rate has touched 69.9%.

Among the districts, Gadag and Chitradurga have the highest recovery rate at 91.76% and 90.51% respectively. Kodagu and Bengaluru Urban have the lowest at 61.14% and 61.69% respectively as of May 6.

Karnataka’s COVID-19 situation had witnessed a steady improvement since September with a healthy recovery rate of 90.7% till October-end.