Coronavirus live updates | Odisha records highest single-day spike, cases breach 12,000 mark

07 May 2021 08:11 IST

India’s test positivity rate is about 21.5%. That is, approximately one in five persons tested are positive.

India continues to record the most number of daily COVID-19 cases and fatalities in the world. The country accounts for one in every two infections and one in four deaths recorded worldwide every day.

The average cases in India are six times that of Brazil, which records the second most infections globally — over 58,400 cases. India also records 1.5 times more average deaths than Brazil, which records the second most deaths globally — over 2,300 deaths.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the latest updates:

New Delhi

Centre to retain GST on oxygen concentrators

The Central government should review its resistance to exempting the Goods and Services Tax (GST) levied on oxygen concentrators imported for personal use, the Delhi High Court observed on Thursday after the Finance Ministry conveyed its inability to accept the Court’s order issued on Wednesday.

Late on Thursday, the Delhi High Court appointed senior Counsel Arvind Datar as amicus curiae to assist the court in a case where the Government has not complied with its May 5 order to exempt oxygen concentrator imports for personal use, from 12% GST. The petitioner in the case, a senior citizen whose nephew has shipped him a concentrator, had invoked Article 21 of the Constitution to question the tax on an item needed to ensure the right to life.

A High Court Bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Talwant Singh also critiqued the Centre’s PR exercise amidst the pandemic, and mooted that it was time to be more humane, while mentioning that even President Joe Biden had dropped the U.S. administration’s resistance to intellectual property waivers for COVID-19 vaccines after “good sense prevailed”.

New Delhi

Number of SOS calls falls from 48 to 16 in a day

The number of SOS calls received from hospitals in New Delhi on Wednesday was 16 against the 48 calls received the previous day, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said while releasing the oxygen bulletin. He said that the number of calls had come down as the city was delivered adequate oxygen by the Central government for the number of patients currently in need of oxygen.

“In these 16 hospitals from we received calls, there were 2,777 beds, which means there were 2,777 patients on oxygen-support beds. We facilitated this on time and made sure the shortage of oxygen was overcome,” Mr. Chadha said.

He added that 730 MT of oxygen led to a significant reduction in SOS calls from hospitals but pointed out that out of the 730 MT of oxygen, around 250 MT did not come from regular sources. “It came from an ad-hoc arrangement. I appeal to the Central government to turn this into a permanent one,” Mr. Chadha said.

Andhra Pradesh

Veteran Telugu playback singer G. Anand succumbs to COVID-19

Veteran playback singer G. Anand succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday evening. Infected with the virus a few days ago, his oxygen saturation fell to 55 and a timely ventilator could not be provided, which lead to his death.

He debuted with Amerika Ammayi in 1976 with the song Oka venuvu vinipinchenu anuraaga geethika, a G.K. Venkatesh’ composition, that went on to become a huge hit. His later songs like Dikkulu choodaku ramayya.., Vittala vittala.. too were well received.

Born in Srikakulam district of AP, 67-year-old Anand started his career in Chennai and made a name in the Telugu film industry after the death of Ghantasala. Anand had sung and released several devotional albums thus expanding his repertoire.

Uttar Pradesh

COVID-19 deaths double in U.P. over three weeks

While major districts like Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Kanpur continue to be the worst-affected by the pandemic, recorded deaths due to COVID-19 doubled or tripled in 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh, including in many smaller and relatively rural centres, over the past three weeks.

In another three dozen-odd districts, the death toll also increased substantially over the same period. U.P. has 75 districts.

From April 15 to May 5, the death count doubled or tripled in Hathras, Kasganj, Mahoba, Chitrakoot, Bhadohi, Hamirpur, Baghpat, Amethi, Auraiya, Jalaun, Banda, Ghaziabad, Sonbhadra, Chandauli and Gautam Buddha Nagar, as per the official data of the State health department.