Coronavirus updates | In Gujarat, 46 held for taking out procession to 'eradicate COVID-19'

06 May 2021 11:47 IST

India adds record 4.12 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,980 fatalities

New coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high with 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities being reported, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 35,66,398 comprising 16.92% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.99%, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the latest updates:

Gujarat

46 held for taking out procession to 'eradicate COVID-19'

Police have arrested 46 people for taking out a religious procession at a village in Gandhinagar district to "eradicate coronavirus", an official said on Thursday.

This is the second such incident in Gujarat in the last few of days.

All COVID-19 prevention norms were allegedly violated during the latest procession taken out in Raipur village of Gandhinagar on Wednesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police M.K. Rana said.

In a video that went viral on social media platforms on Thursday, around 100 men and women, many without masks, were seen participating in a procession in the village. While women were carrying water pots on their heads, several men were leading the procession while beating drums. - PTI

Tamil Nadu

Railways issues fresh SOPs amid rising cases

The Ministry of Railways has issued a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be strictly adhered to in the movement of passengers by trains across the country.

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, the railways decided to advise passengers to wear face masks at the time of entry and also during the entire journey. Any violation of the advisory would be dealt with in accordance with various rules/guidelines.

Read more

Kerala

Lockdown in Kerala from May 8 to 16

The Kerala government has announced a State-wide lockdown from May 8 to 16.

The directive was issued by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan taking into consideration the surge in COVID-19 cases in the State during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Official sources said that the nine-day lockdown will come into effect from 6 a.m. on May 8 (Saturday). At present, lockdown is enforced from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., with semi-lockdown-like curbs during weekends.

Read more

Telangana

‘No lockdown in Telangana for now’

The Telangana State government has indicated that there is no chance of imposing total or partial lockdown in the State at present in the wake of the increasing number of COVID cases.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that the imposition of lockdown in some States yielded no significant results. The situation was totally under control and recent trends indicated that the COVID curve was flattening. “We have to think about the livelihoods of people and other issues. The situation is totally under control and the State Cabinet will take a call on lockdown if the need arises,” he said.

The night curfew imposed in the State would continue for some more days and the government would take a call on extending it only after the deadline for the night curfew (May 8 at 5 a.m.) ends.

Read more