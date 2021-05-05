Coronavirus live updates | SC agrees to hear Centre's plea over Delhi HC's contempt notice on oxygen supply orders

05 May 2021 11:35 IST

A record 3,780 fresh COVID-19 fatalities were registered in a single day in India taking the death toll to 2,26,188, while 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

With the fresh cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 2,06,65,148.

Here are the latest updates:

Centre moves Supreme Court over Delhi High Court order issuing contempt notice for non-compliance of direction on oxygen supply to treat COVID-19 patients in city.

The top court agrees to consider Centre's urgent plea assailing Delhi HC's contempt notice, direction to officials to be present in court over lack of oxygen supply in Delhi hospitals.

Deaths due to lack of oxygen no less than a ‘genocide’, says Allahabad HC

Deaths of COVID-19 patients due to lack of supply of oxygen to hospitals “is a criminal act and not less than a genocide by those who have been entrusted the task to ensure continuous procurement and supply chain of the liquid medical oxygen,” the Allahabad High Court said on Tuesday while asking the district administration in two districts in Uttar Pradesh to verify reports of shortage of oxygen in hospitals.

“How can we let our people die in this way when science is so advanced that even heart transplantation and brain surgery are taking place these days,” the court further asked.

Karnataka, Kerala grapple with high case numbers

Continuing the trend of high incidence of COVID-19, Karnataka on Tuesday reported 44,631 new cases, of which 20,870 were from Bengaluru Urban, and 292 deaths.

The test positivity rate (TPR) for the day stood at 29.03% and 1,53,707 tests were conducted, including 1,40,609 RT-PCR tests.

The Health Department said it had adequate stocks of vaccine, but several centres in Bengaluru put up ‘no vaccine’boards.

Railways

South Western Railways cancels 72 trains due to Karnataka lockdown

Citing poor ridership after the partial lockdown imposed by the Karnataka government, the South Western Railways (SWR) has cancelled 72 trains, most of which operated on suburban and intra-State routes.

In the Bengaluru division, 38 express trains and 18 DEMU/MEMU trains have been cancelled.

Some of the cancellations include trains operating to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) as well as suburban services from Bengaluru city to Marikuppam, Hosur and others.

Rajasthan

Spiralling COVID-19 cases put unprecedented load on Jaipur hospitals

The spiralling cases of COVID-19 infection have put an unprecedented load on both the government and private hospitals in Jaipur and created a shortage of beds with oxygen support and ventilators. Patients are being rushed from one hospital to another by their relatives in search of emergency facilities.

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) Hospital, which is the State government’s biggest COVID-19 treatment centre, is full with patients for whom the hospital administration was forced to lay beds in corridors from the ground to the eighth floors of the ward buildings.

Legislative Secretary G Narayan Raju dies of COVID-19

Legislative Secretary G. Narayan Raju has died of COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday. He was 62.

The top draftsman of the government was suffering from coronavirus and was admitted to the DRDO facility here where he breathed his last on Tuesday night, the Law Ministry officials said.

The legislative secretary is responsible for drafting and clearing key legislative proposals of the government before they are introduced in Parliament. -PTI