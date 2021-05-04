Coronavirus live updates | Adoption pleas for COVID-19 orphans are illegal, detrimental: Experts

With 3,55,836 new cases until 11.30 p.m. on Monday (May 3), India’s cumulative COVID-19 tally crossed 2 crore and stood at 2,02,75,699. The U.S. is the only other country to have crossed this mark.

India continued to top the world in average daily deaths registered (3,405), with over 1,000 more fatalities than Brazil, which ranked second. The U.S. was a distant third with 683 daily deaths on average. The country accounted for one in every three daily deaths in the world due to the coronavirus as on Sunday.

Here are the latest updates:

Puducherry

Puducherry lockdown restrictions extended till May 10

The Puducherry territorial administration has extended the lockdown restrictions up to May 10 in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

In an order, Revenue Secretary Ashok Kumar, on Monday night, said that in addition to the night curfew, the restrictions in place on opening of shops, commercial establishments and social gathering for events would continue up to May 10.

Provision stores, vegetables shops, fish and meat marts, and shops selling animal fodder and milk parlours would function as normal. However, shopping complexes and big commercial establishments would remain closed. All religious places would remain closed for public worship, the order said.

Jammu and Kashmir

J&K govt. announces incentives for health workers

The J&K administration on May 3 announced incentives for frontline health workers dealing with COVID-19 patients and decided to grant extension to retiring doctors up to December, in a bid to contain the fast spreading coronavirus in the Union Territory (UT).

An official spokesman said the incentive will be ₹10,000 per month for resident doctors, post-graduates and medical officers; ₹7,000 for nursing and paramedical staff, and ₹ 5,000 for drivers, sweepers and attendants.

"The tenure of these incentives shall be initially for a period of three months and will be paid from May 2021 onwards," the spokesman said.

The decision will benefit more than 17,000 corona warriors in the U.T.

New Delhi

Adoption pleas for COVID-19 orphans are illegal, detrimental: Experts

Social media posts appealing for adoption of children orphaned during COVID-19 are illegal, warn experts. They appeal that citizens must dial helpline 1098 to pass on information about children in need of care and protection.

With deaths due to the COVID-19 on the rise, Twitter and Whatsapp have been flooded with citizens sharing details of children who have lost either both their parents or the only living parent to the disease and pleading for them to be adopted. On Monday, Chairperson Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Anurag Kundu, wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava flagging such posts as possible cases of trafficking and requesting for a probe in each of these instances.

Activists warn that such posts are illegal under Section 80 and 81 of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, 2015, which prohibit offering or receiving children outside the processes laid down under the Act as well as their sale and purchase. Such acts are punishable with three to five years in jail or ₹1 lakh in fine.