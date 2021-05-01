Coronavirus live updates | Mohd. Shahbuddin, former RJD MP serving life term, dies due to COVID-19

01 May 2021 09:39 IST

India continues to register the highest number of average daily cases in the world, according to Our World in Data. Until April 28, the country recorded 3.49 lakh daily cases.

With 4,08,323 new COVID-19 cases recorded until 11 p.m. on April 30, India became the first country in the world to register over 4 lakh infections in a single day. As many as 3,464 new deaths were also reported on the day.

Here are the latest updates:

Bihar

Mohd. Shahbuddin, former RJD MP serving life term, dies due to COVID-19

Four time former Rashtriya Janata Dal MP from Siwan in Bihar Mohd. Shahabuddin dies due to COVID-19. He was serving life imprisonment in double murder case and was shifted to Tihar Jail in New Delhi in 2018 by an order of Supreme Court. After being infected with COVID-19 Shahabuddin was shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital for treatment where he died on Saturday morning.

RJD spokesman Mrityunjaj Tiwari has mourned death of the party leader.

- Amarnath Tewary