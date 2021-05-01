Coronavirus live updates | Mohd. Shahbuddin, former RJD MP serving life term, dies due to COVID-19

With 4,08,323 new COVID-19 cases recorded until 11 p.m. on April 30, India became the first country in the world to register over 4 lakh infections in a single day. As many as 3,464 new deaths were also reported on the day.

Here are the latest updates:

Bihar

Mohd. Shahbuddin, former RJD MP serving life term, dies due to COVID-19

Four time former Rashtriya Janata Dal MP from Siwan in Bihar Mohd. Shahabuddin dies due to COVID-19. He was serving life imprisonment in double murder case and was shifted to Tihar Jail in New Delhi in 2018 by an order of Supreme Court. After being infected with COVID-19 Shahabuddin was shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital for treatment where he died on Saturday morning.

RJD spokesman Mrityunjaj Tiwari has mourned death of the party leader.

- Amarnath Tewary