Coronavirus live updates | In a highest single day coverage, 17 lakh COVID vaccine doses administered on March 8

09 March 2021 08:57 IST

As per the Union Health Ministry’s provisional report, 2,26,85,598 vaccine doses have been given so far across the country

According to to Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana and Gujarat were displaying an upward trajectory in new daily cases.

The Ministry said the Centre was regularly holding high-level review meetings with the States and Union Territories (UTs) showing a surge in new daily cases. The Health Secretary was also holding weekly review meetings as part of the Centre’s efforts to continuously engage with the States and UTs reporting higher caseload of active cases and those showing rise in new daily cases.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

WHO

WHO against ‘Vaccine passports’

A senior World Health Organisation official said that so-called “vaccine passports” for COVID-19 should not be used for international travel because of numerous concerns, including ethical considerations that coronavirus vaccines are not easily available globally. At a press briefing on Monday, WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan said there are “real practical and ethical considerations” for countries considering using vaccine certification as a condition for travel, adding the U.N. health agency advises against it for now.

“Vaccination is just not available enough around the world and is not available certainly on an equitable basis,” Ryan said. WHO has previously noted that it's still unknown how long immunity lasts from the numerous licensed COVID-19 vaccines and that data are still being collected.

Ryan also noted the strategy might be unfair to people who cannot be vaccinated for certain reasons and that requiring vaccine passports.

India vaccinations

Record vaccine coverage in India

Nearly 17 lakh COVID vaccine doses were administered till 9 p.m. on Monday making it the highest single day coverage since the beginning of the drive in January, said the Health Ministry on Monday.

“16,96,588 vaccine doses were given till 9 p.m. today, the 52 day of nationwide vaccination. While 14,30,954 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose, 2,65,634 health care workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) received the second dose as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight,” said the release.

Kerala

Kerala gets 48,960 doses of Covaxin

Kerala received 48,960 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. This time, the consignment received is Bharat Biotech’s fully indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin.

Of the stock received, 16,640 doses are for Thiruvananthapuram region, 19,200 for Ernakulam region and 13,120 for Kozhikode region. More vaccine stocks are expected to reach the State in a few days, when more vaccination sites would be opened, an official release said.

Tamil Nadu

Over one lakh persons vaccination on March 8

In the highest daily coverage, over one lakh persons — a little over 40% of them aged above 60 years — were vaccinated across Tamil Nadu on Monday. A total of 1,10,251 persons were inoculated, taking the State’s total coverage so far to 9,58,327.

A total of 47,535 senior citizens, 26,787 persons aged 45 to 59 years with comorbidiites, 25,486 frontline and 10,443 healthcare workers received the vaccines. Of this, 46,338 persons aged above 60 years, 26,231 persons with comorbidities, 24,979 frontline and 9,864 healthcare workers received Covishield.

Tamil Nadu’s daily count of COVID-19 cases stayed above the 500-mark for the fourth day in a row. A total of 556 persons tested positive for the infection in the State, taking the overall tally to 8,55,677.

Telangana

Minister tests COVID-positive, checks into hospital

Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod has tested positive for COVID-19. After getting the results on Monday, she checked into hospital and is said to have mild symptoms.

(With inputs from our Correspondents and agencies)