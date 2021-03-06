Coronavirus live updates | Don’t waste the hope that vaccines bring, warns WHO

06 March 2021 10:35 IST

The cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country crossed 1.90 crore on Friday, said a release issued by the Health ministry.

As many as 18,327 new COVID-19 cases and 108 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health ministry said today.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Advertising

Advertising

New Delhi

1.90 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses given: Health Ministry

The cumulative doses of COVID19 vaccine administered in the country crossed 1.90 crore on Friday, said a release issued by the Health Ministry.

The release said a total of 1,90,40,175 vaccine doses have been given till 7 pm on Friday, according to provisional report: 68,96,529 Health Care Workers (HCWs) who had taken the first dose and 32,94,612 HCWs who had taken the second dose; 62,94,755 Frontline Worker (FLWs) (1st dose), 1,23,191 FLWs (2nd dose), 21,17,862 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,13,226 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

A total of 10,34,672 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Friday, the forty-ninth day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination — 8,25,537 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 2,09,135 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose, according to the provisional report.

Geneva

Don’t waste the hope of vaccines, warns WHO

Covax will distribute 14.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to 31 more countries next week, the World Health Organization said Friday as it warned people not to waste, through complacency, the hope that vaccines bring.

The Covax global vaccine-sharing facility shipped more than 20 million doses to 20 countries as the scheme aimed at ensuring poorer nations get access to jabs took off this week.

But the WHO voiced fears that further waves of the coronavirus pandemic could be on the way if people think the roll-out of vaccines around the globe means the crisis is over.

“I really am very concerned that... we think we’re through this. We’re not,” WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a press conference. “And countries are going to lurch back into third and fourth surges if we’re not careful. We should not waste the hope that vaccines bring... by dropping our guard in other areas.”

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the first full week of the Covax roll-out, but said wealthy countries were nonetheless still leaving others behind in the vaccination rush.