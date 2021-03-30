Coronavirus updates | India records 56,211 fresh COVID-19 cases

The UK variant (B.1.1.7) of the coronavirus did not appear to be more transmissible than the variant of the virus most common in India, according to a study by scientists at the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

The study was based on tests on Syrian hamsters, a commonly employed laboratory animal, and is yet to be formally peer-reviewed.

Here are the latest updates:

India records 56,211 fresh COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,20,95,855 with 56,211 more people testing positive for the infection in a span of 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Tuesday.

With 271 more fatalities, the death toll rose to 1,62,114, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 20th day in row, active cases have increased to 5,40,720 comprising 4.47% of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.19%. - PTI

Harmanpreet Kaur tests positive for COVID-19

The Indian women's T20 team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Kaur, who did not play in the T20 series against South Africa in Lucknow after injuring herself in the fifth ODI on March 17, got herself tested on Monday after developing mild fever.

"She is self-isolating at home. She got tested yesterday and the report came positive today morning. She had mild fever since four days so thought it was best to get tested. She is doing fine otherwise and should recover soon," a source close to the player told PTI. "She was getting tested regularly during the South Africa series so she must have caught the virus after that only," the source added. - PTI