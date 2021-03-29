Coronavirus updates | India’s CoWIN portal ramped up

India’s CoWIN portal, for COVID-19 vaccine registration, has been ramped up to accept on one crore registrations and record vaccination of 50 lakh persons per day, R.S. Sharma, Chairman, Empowered Group on COVID vaccination told The Hindu. Mr Sharma explained that the system has been geared up to accommodate the registration rush and vaccination load anticipated from April 1 when vaccination will be offered for anyone 45 years and above.

Mr. Sharma added that currently CoWIN does not schedule the second dose vaccination appointment automatically and beneficiaries are to schedule this as per the recommended gap between the two doses of the vaccine.

Chennai

Residents object to setting up of COVID-19 care centre

Residents of Athipattu in the Ambattur Assembly constituency on Sunday announced that they would boycott the election in protest against the COVID-19 care centre in their apartment.

Some residents said they developed symptoms of COVID-19 after the launch of the care centre in the area.

Five blocks in their apartment have been converted into a COVID-19 care centre by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Residents, who staged a protest, said officials did not permit them to meet the Corporation Commissioner at Ripon Building when they wanted to request him to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their apartment.

Maharashtra

Raid on resort, 47 detained for COVID-19 norms violation

Police have raided a resort in Maharashtra's Palghar district and detained 47 people for allegedly flouting COVID-19 prevention norms, an official said on Monday.

During the raid conducted on Sunday night on the resort, located in Alewadi area, the police and district administration teams found violation of the night curbs and other guidelines, the official from Boisar police station said.

The police detained 47 people, including the resort's staff members and customers, under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said. - PTI