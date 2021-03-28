Coronavirus updates | Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,714 new infections

28 March 2021 09:45 IST

India saw 62,714 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,19,71,624, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Registering a steady increase for the 18th day in row, the active cases have increased to 4,86,310 comprising 4.06% of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.58%, the data stated.

Here are the latest updates:

Delhi

Delhi govt. puts cap on number of guests at marriage, other events in the city

In view of the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Saturday put a cap of 200 guests in marriage and other events at open-air venues and of 100 people for closed spaces in the city.

In an order, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said not more than 50 people will be allowed at funerals in the national capital.

Mr. Dev, who is also the chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) State executive committee, said the order will be in force till April 30.

He, however, said status quo will be maintained regarding current permissible and prohibited activities in the city. - PTI

Madhya Pradesh

Sunday lockdown in 12 cities in Madhya Pradesh

There will be a lockdown in 12 cities in Madhya Pradesh on Sundays in view of rising coronavirus cases, an official said on Saturday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora said lockdown will be in force from 10 p.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. on Monday in 12 cities across 11 districts till further orders.

The cities where restrictions will be imposed are: Gwalior, Ujjain, Vidisha, Narsinghpur, Sausar (Chhindwara district), Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Betul, Ratlam, Chhindwara and Khargone. - PTI

Maharashtra

Traders protest new restrictions

Traders in some parts of the state on Saturday opposed the new restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government to curb the surge in the coronavirus cases.

With the state reporting highest-ever daily rise in cases on Friday, strict, lockdown-like restrictions have been imposed in districts such as Beed, Latur and Osmanabad.

Social gatherings of all kinds have been banned till April 30 across the state.

Traders in Beed district on Saturday held a protest rally opposing the restrictions. - PTI

Karnataka

Second wave: Rate of spread is a concern

While some argue that second wave in Karnataka will not be as severe as the first outbreak, epidemiologists say that the second wave, on the contrary, could be worse.

This is mainly because the Reproductive Number (R. No) in Karnataka stands at 1.6 as on March 25. This means for every 10 people infected, a further 16 persons will be infected by them. The last time Karnataka had a similar R. No. was on July 19, 2020, when the State had a total of 59,625. On that day (July 19, 2020) as many as 4,120 cases were reported. Karnataka’s R. No as on March 25 is higher than the national average of 1.48. Besides, it is the third highest after Bihar (2.21) and Chhattisgarh (2.07).

