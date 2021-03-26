Coronavirus live: Delhi sees highest number of cases in over 3 months

26 March 2021 09:29 IST

Indian vaccine supplies to lower income countries are being delayed “as the Government of India battles a new wave of COVID-19 infections,” according to Global vaccine alliance GAVI, which runs the COVAX programme.

A statement from GAVI said that while it had receive 28 million Covishield doses from the Serum Institute of India (SII), it was unclear about additional supplies of 40 million in March and 50 million in April, and was in talks with the government and SII over the issue.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla had sounded an alarm in early March over the shortage of raw materials need from the U.S., which the Biden administration has now requisitioned for the American production of the Pfizer vaccines. Mr. Poonawalla is understood to have written to authorities in Brazil, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, explaining that a number of reasons, including the fire in SII facilities in January, had held up supplies.

Here are the latest updates:

Maharashtra

With nearly 36,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra posts new single-day high

In its highest-ever surge, Maharashtra reported 35,952 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as its active case tally breached the 2.50 lakh mark to shoot to 2,62,685.

As many as 20,444 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. The State’s recovery rate dipped to 87.78%. A record 1.53 lakh samples were tested.

A high fatality spike of 111 deaths pushed the death toll to 53,795.

Gujarat

Gujarat battles second COVID-19 wave

Gujarat on Thursday reported its biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 1,961 new infections and seven deaths, taking the fatality count to 4,473. Within a week, the daily infection count has doubled, prompting fears about whether the second wave will be as deadly as the first.

As on Thursday, the number of active cases has gone up to 9,372 of whom 81 patients are critically infected and put on ventilator support.

The main cities, Ahmedabad and Surat, have 551 and 501 cases respectively, contributing over 50% of the cases.

Tamil Nadu

No lockdown on the cards, says Health Minister

C. Vijayabaskar, AIADMK’s candidate for the Viralimalai constituency, led the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic as Health Minister. A qualified doctor, he has been projecting his performance during what he calls a trying time for the people, to solicit votes for the upcoming Assembly election. With a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the State, he discusses preparatory measures under way to contain it and future prospects for the constituency.

"We are looking to curb the transmission from the primary sources. Measures to avoid overcrowding, including the closure of schools and colleges, are being taken. Public cooperation is essential to control the spread of the infection. A lockdown, as was done last year, is not being considered as of now," he says.

